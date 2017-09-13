Hillary Clinton Confronted At NY Book Signing: ‘What Happened To Seth Rich? Your 33,000 Deleted Emails?’

Hillary Clinton, the former U.S. Secretary Of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, was confronted during her What Happened, book signing by activist, Laura Loomer, who patiently waited in line for eight hours. Loomer hit Clinton with many controversial questions including “What happened to Seth Rich?,” and “What happened to your 33,000 deleted emails?”

Laura Loomer said her intention in asking the hard-hitting questions were because mainstream media outlets refused to ask the questions that many in America wanted answers to. Loomer greeted Clinton saying, “It’s so great to see you,” to which Hillary responded, “Well it’s great for you to be here.”

“So the American people would really like to know, what happened to your 33,000 emails?”

Hillary chuckled while signing Laura’s book. Loomer continued on while broadcasting her interaction with Clinton at the Manhattan book signing live on Periscope.

“What happened in Benghazi?”

Hillary continued signing her book and responded, “Go read the book.”

“What happened to the millions of dollars that was supposed to go to the people in Haiti?” asked Loomer, a charge Hillary then claimed was “untrue”.

Laura Loomer was able to ask a few more pending questions before she was told to leave by security.

“What happened to Seth Rich? What happened to your health Hillary?”

Laura asks Hillary Clinton, "What Happened"? https://t.co/hqo9SRJa8b — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 12, 2017

Loomer then spotted Huma Abedin off to the side of Hillary’s book signing table and asked her, “Huma! It’s so great to see you. I have a question for you. When are you going to divorce your husband (Anthony Weiner) for texting underage girls?”

Loomer was then escorted out of the Union Square Barnes & Noble by secret service.

So, ‘What Happened?’

On losing the 2016 presidential election, Hillary writes in her book, “If not for the dramatic intervention of the FBI director in the final days we would have won the White House.”

Former FBI Director James Comey wrote a letter informing Congress that he had reopened the investigation into the handling of classified material on Clinton’s personal email server as secretary of state after Anthony Weiner’s laptop was seized, according to EW.

“When we heard this, Huma looked stricken. Anthony had already caused so much heartache. And now this. ‘This man is going to be the death of me,’ she said, bursting into tears.”

Clinton said this is the main culprit behind her defeat.

In her book, Hillary calls the use of that server a “dumb mistake,” and said the resulting scandal was “even dumber,” according to BBC News.

Hillary added, “It was like quicksand: the more you struggle, the deeper you sink.”

In Hillary Clinton’s eyes, Comey’s blame arrived at his public announcement that he would not bring charges against her despite the fact that she had been “extremely careless” in her handling of classified material.

In regards to Vladimir Putin and Russia’s possible influence over the results of the 2016 presidential election, Hillary said, “I never imagined that he would have the audacity to launch a massive covert attack against our own democracy, right under our noses – and that he’d get away with it.”

The U.S. intelligence community concluded that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, was attempting to tip the electoral scale in favor of Republicans via the hacking of Democratic Party emails, social media advert purchases, and bots.

During a press conference, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee was asked if President Trump had a chance to read Hillary’s book, What Happened. Sarah chuckled and said she thinks Trump is pretty “well-versed” on what happened.

In regards to why Clinton wrote the book, The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen, the authors of two best-selling Clinton books, said it was somewhere in between correcting the record and catharsis.

They asserted this was Hillary’s way her way of telling her version of accounts.

“We think it’s also cathartic in many ways for her. She says the days have gotten better for her since that surprise loss on election night but you can see her still working things out in her mind through the words in this book. The book was also somewhat liberating for her. It’s pretty revealing and open — for her.”

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]