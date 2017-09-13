Katie Holmes Jealous Of Pitt’s Alleged Girlfriend Charlize Theron Reportedly Flirting With Jamie Foxx?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx recently took off the undercover aspect of their rumored romance, with Holmes and Foxx seen walking hand in hand in public. Now, amid rumors that Katie is pregnant, a report has questioned whether Holmes is jealous of Jamie’s flirtation with Charlize Theron, who reportedly is involved in her own secretive romance with Brad Pitt.

Boxing Match Canoodling?

A report from In Touch via Gossip Cop claimed that Katie was furious about Jamie reportedly flirting with Charlize. The occasion for the alleged flirtation was last month’s Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match, with Foxx and Theron allegedly seen enjoying PDA, according to an arena eyewitness quoted by In Touch.

“Jamie was all over Charlize in front of thousands of people. They were giggling and flirting all night.”

The observer also said that at one point during the evening, Foxx gave Theron a massage, “rubbing her back and shoulders.” The eyewitness claimed that Charlize enjoyed the message so much that she pulled up her hair so that Jamie could massage her neck.

When Holmes learned about the alleged flirty fun that Foxx and Theron reportedly enjoyed, she had a strong reaction, according to the insider. The source claimed that Katie felt “angry and really hurt” when she discovered what had allegedly occurred between the actress and Jamie at the boxing match.

Katie Reportedly Truly In Love With Jamie, Hurt By Flirting

Katie reportedly wants her romance with Jamie to be an exclusive relationship, but he allegedly has not reciprocated, according to the source.

“Katie is very much in love with Jamie and has always wanted to be exclusive with him. But he treats her like a booty call.”

Learning about Foxx’s alleged flirtation with Charlize ranks as “the ultimate insult for Katie,” added the insider.

Will Jamie Lose Katie Over Flirting with Charlize?

The source even issued a warning for Foxx, cautioning that the actor must become “more respectful or he will lose her for good.” However, is Holmes actually jealous about the news that Jamie and Charlize were seated together at the boxing match?

A source close to Katie told Gossip Cop that the actress is not jealous about Foxx and Theron looking like a couple during the evening. Jamie and Charlize have been pals for years, and another insider told the publication that the two did not canoodle during the fight.

Gossip Cop noted that In Touch also falsely claimed that Foxx was renting out Disneyland in order to enjoy a very special date with Katie. In addition, the magazine incorrectly reported that Katie and Jamie were getting married in secret.

What Has Katie Holmes Revealed About Dating Life?

When it comes to precisely what is known about Katie’s and Charlize’s dating lives, however, both actresses have shown that they’re skilled in keeping their personal lives private. When X17 recently asked Holmes about dating Jamie Foxx, the actress had the perfect response: A sweet smile and silence.

Keeping silent doesn’t stop the rumor mill, however. The publication noted that speculation about Katie being pregnant and tying the knot is running wild, quoting an insider’s comments about how Holmes feels.

“Katie adores Jamie’s sense of humor. He makes her very happy.”

As the Inquisitr reported, Holmes even is reported to be three months along in her pregnancy, with the actress and Jamie allegedly looking forward to welcoming a baby girl.

Brad Pitt As Charlize Theron’s Mystery Man?

Meanwhile, Theron is just as successful at hiding her romantic relationships. In July, People magazine reported that Charlize had gushed about dating a mystery man. Theron described their “incredible” date and her “cool dude” boyfriend.

When it comes to going the distance to keep their romance private, the actress and her mystery man literally did just that, hiking nine miles in the middle of the night. That revelation by Theron was followed by a report from Yahoo naming Brad Pitt as her mystery date.

“They have lots of sexual chemistry and they’re both so damn hot!” gushed an insider quoted by Yahoo.

