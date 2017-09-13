Week 2 NFL Picks And Predictions: Denver Broncos Beat Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions Beat New York Giants?

Week 2 NFL picks and predictions from the experts present some interesting arguments. There are many NFL analysts who feel that the Detroit Lions will beat the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos will beat the Dallas Cowboys, and that the Green Bay Packers will beat the Atlanta Falcons. The Giants and Falcons are playing home games in the Week 2 NFL schedule, likely making it more difficult for fans of those teams to hear these predictions.

The Thursday night game (September 14) on the Week 2 NFL schedule is the Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals. According to the NFL picks and predictions from the CBS experts, the Bengals should have no problem winning this battle of AFC opponents. Both teams lost their opening week games, so it raises the stakes for this Week 2 game. It could also turn one of the teams from playoff contender to a team already looking toward the 2018 NFL Draft.

A report by the Sporting News also gives the Week 2 NFL picks and predictions, providing another look to compare to what the CBS Sports experts are stating will happen with the Week 2 schedule. While CBS Sports predicts that the Bengals will win on Thursday night, the Sporting News is siding with the Texans. To play the tiebreaker, we turn to the FOX Sports simulator, which picks the Cincinnati Bengals as the favorite to win on Thursday night.

Chad Johnson and Cris Collinsworth Among Legends to be Honored at Texans Game ????: https://t.co/E0ymh3EXKh pic.twitter.com/ph87cwC23e — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 12, 2017

Half of the experts at CBS Sports picked the Denver Broncos to beat the Dallas Cowboys, presumably using a home field advantage on Sunday (September 18). The other sites predict a slim margin of victory for the Cowboys, but this could be a very close game between two playoff teams. Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora, Will Brinson, and Jamey Eisenberg are currently picking in favor of the Broncos. CBS Sports is also split on the Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants games, with the other sites favoring the Lions to pull off the road victory.

Will we see more Takk this week? Should we be concerned about tackling? What is Tabeek’s take on play-calling? ????- https://t.co/d2gmtvCXYs pic.twitter.com/apRA5bvbmO — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 13, 2017

The most competitive game on the Week 2 NFL schedule may be the Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons. The experts differ in the Week 2 NFL picks and predictions when it comes to that game, showing how evenly matched the two teams are that just met in the NFC title game last year. The Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, while the Falcons took care of the Chicago Bears on the road. Both teams are now on a path to battle for the best record in the conference again.

Week 2 NFL Picks And Predictions (Combining CBS Sports, Sporting News, And FOX Sports)

Cincinnati Bengals beat Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland Browns

Arizona Cardinals beat Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots beat New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans beat Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers beat Minnesota Vikings

Carolina Panthers beat Buffalo Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Chicago Bears

Oakland Raiders beat New York Jets

Los Angeles Chargers beat Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams beat Washington Redskins

Dallas Cowboys beat Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks beat San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons beat Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions beat New York Giants

[Featured Image by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images]