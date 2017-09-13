‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Noah Questions Victor, Phyllis Spies For Jabot, Cane Confronts Vicky

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, September 14 state that Noah (Robert Adamson) talks with his father Nick (Joshua Morrow) about his conflict with Victor (Eric Braeden).

Noah Questions Victor’s Motives

Noah is aware of the tension between Nick and Victor. The young man has been watching Victor’s recent actions. Victor’s latest moves leave Noah wondering about the possible motives.

It is unclear exactly what Victor did that caught Noah’s attention. He might have noticed how Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) was dragged unwittingly into the confrontation between the two men. He also might have noticed that Victor made a business move that appeared designed to hurt Nick.

Regardless, it is clear to Noah that Victor has a hidden motive for his actions and he is concerned about how it could impact Nick. Of course, any move by Victor that negatively impacts Nick could also hurt Noah.

Nick tells Noah that Victor is an old man who doesn’t play by the book. Noah responds frankly, saying that playing by the book doesn’t appear to be working for Nick and that Victor’s actions could hurt them.

Will Noah make a move that counters the threat he perceives?

Cane Confronts Victoria, Updates Lily

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) tells Lily (Christel Khalil) about his confrontation with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) over Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) dating their daughter, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson).

Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, September 13 reveal that Cane and Victoria have a rowdy confrontation. Cane goes to Victoria’s house to confront Reed. Victoria arrives and confronts Cane. The confrontation escalates quickly and soon the two adults are arguing heatedly. Victoria begins to experience the symptoms of her mysterious illness again. She demands that Cane leave her house immediately while she tries to manage her symptoms

Cane later tells Lily that he believes Reed is a bad boy and that he is having a bad influence on Mattie. Mattie is a good girl who takes her school work seriously, but she has been skipping classes since she started dating Reed.

Cane is worried that Reed could lead his daughter astray. He is scared that Mattie could start doing drugs under Reed’s influence or end up with an unwanted teen pregnancy.

Although Lily is concerned too, she thinks that Cane’s reaction is exaggerated and that he is biased against Reed because of his hostile relationship with Victoria.

Lily apparently does not think that Reed is as bad a kid as Cane thinks he is.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor’s Plot Destroys Nick’s Dreams, Causes Financial Ruin – Furious Noah Ca… https://t.co/7vhFx6zdX2 pic.twitter.com/5HOnyDU8G5 — Marin Lane (@marin_lane) August 13, 2017

However, Cane denies Lily’s suggestion that he is transferring his anger from Victoria to her son. He insists that he is genuinely worried that Reed could lead Mattie astray.

After Victoria recovers, she talks to Reed and warns him that he may have to reconsider his relationship with Mattie because of her father’s strong objection to it.

Young and the Restless fans can expect that Cane’s vehement opposition only strengthens the teenagers’ resolve to continue seeing each other. It is left to Cane to temper his approach, otherwise he could drive the teenagers to desperate and extreme action to preserve their relationship.

Phyllis Spies For Jabot

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 13 tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) believes that Billy (Jason Thompson) is manipulating Brash & Sassy sales numbers. He wants Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to use her relationship with Billy to obtain information that could shed light on the latest puzzling Brash & Sassy sales figures.

Brash & Sassy sales numbers are soaring just when Jack expects them to fall due to recent competitive moves by Jabot.

Phyllis agrees to help Jabot spy on Brash & Sassy. She goes off to see Billy with a plan to spy on Brash & Sassy.

Abby Is Suspicious After Overhearing Zack’s Phone Conversation

Abby (Melissa Ordway) overhears a part of Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) phone conversation. The conversation rouses her suspicions. She asks him what it was all about. Zack tries to downplay her concerns.

Abby And Zack Make An Advertisement Pitch

Abby and Zack make an ad pitch to Jack. Jack rejects the proposal. The two later make the same offer to Victoria. Zack inexplicably mentions the fact that they’ve made the offer to Jack and that he rejected it. Victoria begins to say that she is not in the habit of accepting proposals that Jack has rejected. However, Abby intervenes and convinces Victoria.

Abby later questions Zack, wondering how on earth he could have made such a gaffe. Zack’s response appears to imply it was not a mistake but that he intentionally mentioned Jack’s name.

The motive behind Zack’s action is unclear, but it is likely that more light will be shed on the incident in future episodes.

Devon Assures Mariah That He Cares

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) confronts Devon (Bryton James) about their relationship. She wonders whether he really sees a future for them. Devon apologizes for recent actions that might have given Mariah the impression that he does not care. Mariah insists that the two need to do a deeper reappraisal of their relationship and decide whether they want it to continue. Devon tries to reassure Mariah that he really wants her in his life. He asks Mariah to give their relationship another chance. Mariah agrees, but she clearly looks doubtful.

