Apple has officially unveiled its latest products, including the high-end Apple Watch 3 with cellular connectivity. Early impressions indicate that the Apple Watch Series 3 might just be Apple’s best wearable yet, but LTE connectivity requires a monthly fee.

With cellular LTE connectivity, the Apple Watch Series 3 allows users to handle calls, texts, notifications and such even without their iPhone, which can be a great perk on the go. Users could go jogging, for instance, and stream music and stay connected on the wearable even if they leave their iPhone at home.

Those extra perks that come with cellular connectivity also require extra costs, however. If you want an internet-connected wearable, the Apple Watch Series 3 will add $10 to your monthly cellular bill. Interested customers will be able to get the smartwatch on all four major U.S. carriers.

Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have already confirmed that they will charge $10 to add the wearable to a plan. Sprint is yet to confirm its pricing, but it’s expected to be along the same lines. To get an Apple Watch Series 3 cellular plan for $10 per month, customers need to have a smartphone plan already in place with their preferred carrier.

While the Apple Watch 3 price per month is the same at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, Apple says that carriers will also come up with special promotional offers at launch to stand out of the crowd. The Street notes that Verizon will offer three months of service for free.

The smartwatch with cellular connectivity will share the same number as the iPhone it’s paired with, so users don’t have to get another number just for the wearable. The iPhone Watch Series 3 is compatible with the iPhone 6 or later, running on iOS 11 or later.

The $10 per month to connect the LTE-enabled smartwatch comes on top of the starting price. The Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity starts at $399, while the model with no internet connection starts at $329.

“We believe the addition of cellular will transform the way people use Apple Watch, providing a new sense of freedom since they can stay connected with or without their iPhone,” says Jeff Williams, chief operating officer at Apple. “Apple Watch Series 3 combined with the power of watchOS 4 is the ultimate device for a healthy life.”

The Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity will become available to order on September 15 in 10 countries and territories. The model with no cellular connectivity will become available to order on the same date in 28 countries and territories. Both the GPS-only and the GPS + Cellular models will become available for purchase in stores on September 22.

