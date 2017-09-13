‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Heckled By Javi Marroquin Over Custody Battle For Son Kaiser

Javi Marroquin’s relationship with his ex Kailyn Lowry has recently turned out for the better, but the same cannot be said between him and Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans.

In an interview with Radar Online, Marroquin shared his opinion on Evans’ custody woes over her son Kaiser. According to recent reports, Jenelle is currently facing a custody battle with Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson, who filed an emergency request for full custody of Evans and Griffith’s 3-year-old son, Kaiser, on September 1, 2017. According to court documents filed by Davidson, Jenelle Evans’s history of drug use makes her emotionally incapable of raising her three-year-old son.

“Good for Nathan if it is true, protecting Kaiser and doing what they need to do,” Marroquin, 24, said. “People don’t change in my opinion.”

Javi Marroquin also mentioned that he and Jenelle Evans have been at odds with each other since she accused him of leaking Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy news.

“We just don’t get along,” he continued. “I don’t like the way she acts or some of the stuff she says.”

In that case, fans can expect a heated confrontation between Marroquin and Evans when they confront each other in person at Teen Mom 2‘s reunion show in October.

“We’ll be at the reunion pretty soon so it’ll be a good one,” Javi said.

Still Feuding! Javi Marroquin Rips Enemy Jenelle Evans Over Monster Mom Accusations https://t.co/5myArK8OqG pic.twitter.com/qY5Q927Tal — MagazinAisle (@MagazinAisle) September 13, 2017

Davidson hurled numerous allegations at Evans in the court documents she filed earlier this week. As reported by Hollywood Gossip, Davidson has accused Evans for exhibiting “extreme changes in her mood” exacerbated by her consumption of marijuana and prescription medications. The documents also mention that Evans’ drug use and inability to control her temper around minors make her incapable of exercising good judgment when it comes to raising her son, Kaiser.

“Plaintiff further appears to have no insight into how her actions have been detrimental to the minor child,” the lawyer adds.

David Davidson’s lawyers also requested that Jenelle Evans undergo a mandatory psychological evaluation to determine if she is mentally and emotionally fit to maintain contact with her son, and to determine the “appropriate scope and duration of any visitation between Plaintiff and the minor child.”

“A psychological evaluation of Plaintiff would render substantial assistance to the court in proposing findings and recommendations regarding Plaintiff’s future interaction with the minor child.”

Current circumstances seem stacked against Evans’ favor. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Jenelle and her daughter Ensley tested positive for marijuana when she gave birth.

OMG— Jenelle Evans is being investigated by CPS after baby Ensley tested positive for marijuana at birth—>https://t.co/LNo00zltK9 #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/GTK3lnyIII — Wetpaint (@WetpaintTV) September 10, 2017

Griffith’s mom also claims that Evans once locked out Kaiser and her oldest son Jace (from a previous relationship) out of the house “on a very hot day.”

To make matters worse, Davidson alleges that Kaiser has bruises and markings on his body that appear unusual.

Jenelle Evans is facing another custody battle against her mother, Barbara, over custody of Jace. In a recent statement to E! News, Evans alleges that Doris’s accusations were influenced by her mom.

“Our lawyers are talking today. Doris made accusations but I can tell you that Barbara has a lot to do with them… Doris threw her own son under the bus by admitting that he has pending felonies and possibly on drugs,” she said. “Her emergency filing was against me and Nathan Both … I can tell you that they are allegations, mostly driven by my mom. Our lawyers are working out a new agreement.”

Jenelle Evans said that her mom Barbara wasn’t invited to her September 23 wedding to Eason on account of their custody battle over Jace. Evans told US Weekly that she can’t forgive someone who just took away her son from her.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, Javi Marroquin, and Kailyn Lowry, stay tuned for new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]