‘Days Of Our Lives’ Scoop: Eileen Davidson’s Mystery Role, Fall Spoilers Tease Relationship Drama And More

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease more exciting scenes ahead. With the highly anticipated return of many Days of Our Lives stars, the months will feature more drama. With Ron Carlivati on board, the soap will have a shift in focus and scenes will have greater intensity. Doppelgangers, double weddings, and returning characters are drawing in more viewers for the NBC soap.

A Familiar Face In Salem

Eileen Davidson, who used to play the role of Kristen DiMera, will be back on Days of Our Lives. Back in June, networks revealed the actress filmed scenes that will go on air during the November sweeps. While the appearance of the actress has been confirmed, nothing was revealed about the role she is going to play.

With Carlivati’s penchant for storytelling, it’s possible for Susan Banks, Kristen DiMera’s dead ringer, to appear in Salem. There are more possibilities beyond these two characters. Davidson’s upcoming role in Days of Our Lives is a closely guarded secret. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease the DiMera family will reign once again, and Davidson’s appearance could be just what this clan needs to be back in power.

Kristen DiMera met all the requirements of a bad girl, but as speculated by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Davidson could portray a new character with a different goal. Whatever Davidson’s role may be, her character will cause chaotic scenes in Salem.

DOOL Fall Teaser

In the latest #DAYS, Chad and Abigail and Sonny and Paul decide to have a double wedding.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/aIwPhOEdCP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 30, 2017

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal the double wedding in Salem will be the center of attention. Tying the knot may be a joyful affair, but no one can escape the wedding jitters. Sonny (Freddie Smith) will also remember what it was like to be with Will (Chandler Massey) as his wedding day draws nearer.

Spoilers tease Sonny will talk to Chad (Billy Flynn) about how he feels about Will. He still misses Will, but he can still remember the tragic memories too. Sonny will also question what life would be like if Will is still around. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Chad will empathize with Sonny’s problems since he knows how it feels like to lose someone important.

In the latest #DAYS, Nicole makes a sacrifice for Brady.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/fGYhtD04RE — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 13, 2017

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) will have a vision of Will, and so will Sonny. This will make him reconsider his decision, but spoilers tease the wedding will push through until they get an unexpected visit. The appearance of the mystery wedding guest will lead to a trip to Memphis to follow some clues. Sami’s return to Salem will also be a huge part of the upcoming storylines.

As far as love stories are concerned, Eric, Brady, and Nicole will have tough problems ahead of them. Brady has an Ericole problem. When he steps in to bring a huge wedge to drive Ericole apart, and Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Nicole will make a big decision.

This week on #DAYS: In his hour of need, Lucas seeks divine intervention and finds… his son Will?! pic.twitter.com/HZFQAlERLb — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 11, 2017

