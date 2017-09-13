Gigi Hadid Strutted The Runway With Only One Shoe

Gigi Hadid handled it like a pro when she lost one shoe while walking the runway for Anna Sui during New York Fashion Week. The model remained unfazed as she continued to strut her stuff and carry on with the show.

Hadid proved herself to be a professional as she didn’t miss a step while tiptoeing to imitate the height of the heel that she lost. To spectators who have no keen eye for details, the missing golden shoe went unnoticed.

For her first look on the show, the model stunned with a hippie-inspired look. Hadid strutted a sheer, print covering, complete with a circle and star design.

The 22-year-old model went boho glam in fringe for her second look and exuded a vintage aura. She wore a metallic gold gown with a pink shawl covered in feathers and fringes.

Towards the end of the Anna Sui show, Gigi was joined by her sister Bella who ended up becoming her support to balance herself. The Hadid sisters’ constant support for each other is undoubtedly making their mom, Yolanda Foster, proud of them.

For a couple of years now, Hadid has been making her own name in the fashion industry. She had walked for some of the largest brands in the industry like Versace, Fendi, Victoria’s Secret, Balmain, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. This year, the model is confirmed to walk the glittery pink runway of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

It isn’t Hadid’s first time to suffer a wardrobe mishap during one of her fashion show.

It can be recalled that while walking for Versace on Milan Fashion Week, the model accidentally bared her right breast due to a wardrobe malfunction. Hadid went braless while wearing a low-cut black dress thus leaving her breast with no cover when her dress shifted while she strutted.

Hadid laughed off the incident on Twitter and told her followers that wardrobe malfunction happens on the runway every day.

She tweeted, “Wardrobe malfunctions happen on the runway every day of fw & are…unfortunate,lol,but let’s talk instead about the new VERSACE CHOKERS & the bags & the boots & the coats & everythinnngggg, killin me Donatella @Versace!!!!!!!”

Starting to model at the young age of two, Hadid has surely gained significant knowledge in the fashion industry. Her runway experiences – whether positive or negative – are honing her into becoming one of the world’s most famous supermodels of her generation.

[Featured Image By Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images]