‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Vows To Avenge Jason Morgan And Protect His Family

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Wednesday, September 13 tease that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) prepares to fight to protect his family after his failed attempt to quit the mob. Sonny’s move to quit the mob ended in disaster when Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) was shot.

Sonny Will Do Whatever He Has To Do For A Friend

Sonny tells Carly (Laura Wright) that he’ll do whatever he has to do to protect his family and avenge his friend, Jason. It seems that Sonny is signaling that he is planning to hit back at mob rivals. So fans can expect more mob violence involving Sonny in upcoming episodes of the daytime drama.

Carly Focuses On Parenting

While Sonny gears up to fight against mob enemies, Carly (Laura Wright) focuses on protecting his children, Michael (Chad Duell) and her teenage daughter Josslyn (Eden McCoy), through interference in their love lives.

Carly updates Michael on the information that Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) obtained about Nelle (Chloe Lanier).

Nelle is suspected of having murdered her fiancé.

Carly insists on her duty to protect Michael, although Michael makes it clear that he does not need his mom overseeing his love life. Michael only wishes that Carly would mind her business.

However, future episodes will reveal whether Carly’s concerns about Nelle are justified.

Michael had earlier asked Nelle how she feels about him working for ELQ instead of Sonny. Nelle tells Michael she approves of any decision he makes to stay out of harm’s way.

Michael has been able to avoid involvement in mob life by not working for Sonny.

Josslyn is also dating Oscar (Garren Stitt). Carly believes she has a duty to do a background check on him to ensure he’s clean enough to date a mobster’s daughter.

Jason Morgan Remains In A Coma, Franco’s Search Continues

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) remains in a coma and doctors are pessimistic about his recovery chances. Sam (Kelly Monaco) is desperate for a positive sign from Jason.

Franco (Roger Howarth) continues to face frustrating obstacles in his search for the truth about his mysterious childhood friend. He consults Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), but she isn’t much help.

Franco then seeks out his mother, GH kook and arch-villain Heather Webber (Robin Mattson).

General Hospital fans will recall that Heather claimed in the past that Jason and Franco are twins but she later walked back on the claim. Franco consults Heather, hoping she’ll speak the truth after so many years.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Heather won’t not tell Franco the whole truth. Franco will still have a lot of work to do after interviewing Heather before he learns the whole truth about his mysterious childhood friend.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Shocker – Burton Appears In Miller Coma Dream To Change ‘GH’ History https://t.co/8AYGj0vIQs — Laura H (@pmekame) September 12, 2017

Burton Returns On September 19

A new General Hospital promo has confirmed that Burton’s character will appear on the daytime drama on September 19. Meanwhile, Sam takes a decision to place Jason in a long-term care institution.

Sam’s decision to place Jason in a long-term care institution, about the time that Burton’s character arrives in Port Charles, is very significant for the development of the plot. The decision to take Jason off-screen gives Burton’s character the time to integrate into the storyline. It also gives time for the plot to build up to a point where Jason Morgan’s recovery to confront Burton’s character yields the best dramatic effect.

It also means that Sam will have to interact with Burton’s character in the absence of Jason Morgan. This places her in a very vulnerable position.

