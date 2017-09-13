WWE Rumors: Backstage Info Hints A Brock Lesnar Defeat At ‘No Mercy,’ Not Scheduled To Appear Again In 2017

After the explosive Monday Night RAW this week, new rumors have surfaced that hint at a huge upset at No Mercy. At the upcoming PPV, Brock Lesnar will face Braun Strowman with the Universal Championship on the line. The highly anticipated match was in the pipeline for quite some time but was delayed due to Strowman’s injury. Finally, the match involving Lesnar and Strowman is scheduled to take place on September 24.

WWE Universe was stunned with the manner in which Braun Strowman manhandled the Beast Incarnate. Brock Lesnar has seldom been seen in such a helpless situation where his opponent ruthlessly makes his point and walk away without a scratch. Braun has consistently received push throughout the year with the WWE officials protecting him and his heel act at every instance.

Given the efforts put in by the officials, it is hard to believe that he will lose to Lesnar. Earlier, rumors revealed that plans were in place to ensure that Strowman lost via disqualification. Such an ending would have made sure that both superstars were protected while the hype around the match benefits the PPV. However, it appears the WWE officials might have changed the plans and the outcome of the match.

According to the latest WWE rumors, the original plan was for Lesnar to retain the title, but that plans might have changed now, as reported by Wrestling Inc. What the new plans for the Universal Championship could be is not clear yet. However, additional information about the future of Brock Lesnar further complicates things.

No Mercy will be Brock Lesnar‘s last PPV this year, and he will not appear either in TLC or Survivor Series, as reported by SportsKeeda. Traditionally, at TLC there is a match for the Universal Title, so if Brock Lesnar is poised to miss the event, will someone else hold the title and compete at the event? Fans from his hometown Minnesota will be disappointed with this piece of information.

Apart from his PPV schedule, WWE officials will have to consider the number of days remaining on his contract, whether he will continue after that or move to MMA, and other similar nuances before finalizing the outcome of the Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match at No Mercy.

Do you think WWE officials should keep the Universal Championship with a part-timer? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]