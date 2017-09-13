‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script: Which Love Teams Bloom & Which Ones Don’t [Spoilers]

The Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script reveals which onscreen romances are bound to have happy endings, are fated to be cut short, doomed from the very beginning, and will bloom in the most unexpected way.

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead.

While the show is far from being the romantic fairy tale millennials are addicted in nowadays, it still showcased a significant amount of love affairs and romances amid all the treachery and brutal deaths.

In fact, the show is filled with romantic sequences that has the GoT nation swooning, including Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen’s love story in Season 1 that launched a collection of “my sun and stars” and “moon of my life” memes in Pinterest and other social media platforms.

Now, it looks like the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script is finally putting fan theories and hopes in perspective when it comes to the love teams by identifying who loves who in the end.

Missandei and Greyworm

One of the most romantic and, arguably, the most feminist sex scenes in the show involved two of Daenerys’s most loyal servants: Missandei and Greyworm.

However, this relationship is doomed to be cut short as the Unsullied warrior is bound to meet his end during the Great War.

According to the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script, Greyworm is one of the characters who will die while fighting the Night King’s White Walker army in the first two episodes of the final season.

Brienne and Tormund

In the same manner, the imaginary relationship between Tormund and Brienne, which has been happening in the Wildling leader’s head since he first laid eyes on the blonde lady warrior, won’t even get to begin.

This is because Tormund is also included in the first batch of deaths upon the arrival of the undead army at Winterfell and won’t get to make those “great big monster babies” with Brienne of Tarth, after all.

Brienne and Jaime

With Tormund out of the picture, another love team that involved the only surviving child and heir of Lord Selwyn Tarth of Evenfall Hall might actually prosper as the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script confirms that she will finally get some action from another character whom fans want her to end up with.

According to Jaime Lannister-portrayer Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jaime and Brienne are actually in love and just don’t know it. Speaking to IGN, the actor weighed in on the eighth episode of Season 6 titled “No One” where his and Gwendoline Christie’s characters reunited at Riverrun.

“What I love about the scene last night? The set-up is brilliant,” he said before recalling the scene.

“When Bronn surprises Pod in front of the tent, he says, ‘So what do you think? Are they f**king in there? Because I know he wants to f*** her. I’m sure she wants to f*** him. So, what do you think?’ And then we cut in and you just see these two people standing very stiffly and very correctly and trying to avoid talking about anything really personal, but being very correct.”

According to the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script from Desinerd, the two characters will finally consummate their feelings for each other in the final season’s third episode in a scene where Jaime comforts Brienne as she grieves Podrick’s death.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow

This incestuous relationship is probably one of the most “shipped” love teams in Game of Thrones history because despite the apparent taboo it is attached to, fans are still rooting for the two characters to live happily ever after as a couple.

Based on the latest development from the Season 7 finale, Jon and Daenerys are finally facing their feelings for each other and even consummated their love in the episode’s final minutes just as Bran Stark and Samwell Tarly are piecing together the King in the North’s parentage, the big revelation that promises significant change in the plot per the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

In fact, TIME is under the impression that showrunners have already revealed their end game with the confirmation of the newly consummated couple’s romance.

Unfortunately, both the King in the North and Mother of Dragons are still unaware of their true connection as aunt and nephew since Jon is really Aegon Targaryen, trueborn son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen and rightful heir to the Iron Throne, based on the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Incest and power-grappling aside, the two seem to be more doomed than most fans know as the spoilers from Desinerd reveals that they will both die when the series comes to an end: Dany from giving birth to their daughter Lyanna Targaryen and Jon from a massive explosion of wildfire caused by Euron Greyjoy.

This brings us to the most unexpected love teams in the series based on the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

Missandei and Tyrion

This particular love team is not as popular as the others as it seems far-fetched. However, Desinerd’s version of the leaked script outlines reveals that the Greyworm’s girl will be involved in a romantic relationship with Dany’s Hand as they both look after Lyanna Targaryen as she takes the Iron Throne.

At one point, the script outline described the events after the Great War and Tyrion Lannister is King Regent and the Hand of Queen Lyanna Targaryen, who is cared for by Missandei based on the final episode outlined in the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

Acting as father and mother to the orphaned ruler, Tyrion and Missandei talk about the little girl left in their care, noting her apparent similarities with Jon and Daenerys while sharing a bed together.

While the spoilers did not directly say that they had sex or got married, it seemed like a logical turn of events since both are single and are acting as parents to child. On top of that, a 2016 interview with Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei, reveals what she thinks of her character being Tyrion’s next lady.

Speaking to MTV, Emmanuel explained that “if there’s anyone in the Seven Kingdoms who is capable of [coaxing Missandei out of her comfort zone], it’s Tyrion Lannister.”

Still, it is best to take all information cited from the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script with a grain of salt since many still doubt its veracity.

[Featured Image by HBO]