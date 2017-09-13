Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Kids Make Toronto International Film Festival A Family Affair

Angelina Jolie and her children have made frequent appearances at the Toronto International Film Festival. Two days ago, they came out to attend the premiere of Angelina’s film, First They Killed My Father.

Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Vivienne Marcheline, Knox Leon, Zahara, and Shiloh Nouvel graced the red carpet and promoted their mother’s new movie in Toronto, Ontario. According to People, all the six kids looked graceful in their colorful dresses, while the A Mighty Heart actress walked the red carpet in her black outfit. She looked quite glamorous and happy despite the rumors that Angelina Jolie was upset because of Brad Pitt and Ruth Negga’s relationship.

Directed by Angelina Jolie and written by Loung Ung, First They Killed My Father is based on a memoir of the same name. The film is scheduled to be released on September 15, 2017, on Netflix.

Wearing a one-shoulder Ralph & Russo dress, the proud mother was smiling and enjoying the company of her fellows at the Toronto International Film Festival as she put her arms around Maddox and Pax, who worked behind-the-scenes on the film. The trio was accompanied by Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne, and Zahara. The A Mighty Heart star and her kids waved at the crowd, posed for photographers, signed autographs, and spoke to fans for several minutes.

At that time, the Salt actress talked about her new film and how life had been for her family members since she filed for divorce from the Legends of the Fall actor in September of 2016. Jolie admitted that she does not like being alone and misses Brad Pitt a lot. They had been together for more than a decade, and Angelina took a lot of time to forget her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star and move on in life.

On the other hand, Brad has quickly taken back control of his life. He is reportedly dating Irish actress Ruth Negga. They met on the set of Ad Astra, but an insider claimed that Brad and Ruth are not engaged in a romantic relationship. Previously, the Love Is All There Is actress and her kids were seen at the Telluride Film Festival. They attended TIFF for the promotion of The Breadwinner, an animated movie directed and co-produced by Angelina Jolie.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]