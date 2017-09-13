‘Dancing With The Stars’ News: Carrie Ann Inaba And Actor Robb Derringer End Engagement

The shocking news is out and Carrie Ann Inaba and actor Robb Derringer called it quits after being engaged for nine months. Carrie is known as the judge on Dancing With the Stars and Robb is an actor who was on General Hospital. These two have been very open about their relationship, even walking the red carpet together. People shared the news that Robb and Carrie Ann are now over.

A source explained that they quietly ended their engagement. So far, Robb and Carrie Ann are both staying quiet about it. They were planning a wedding that was supposed to happen in Hawaii. Just last month, they were talking about plans for the wedding. The plan was for her mother to be the maid of honor.

Now, last weekend Carrie Ann hosted an event for Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi in Hawaii, but she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. Robb was nowhere to be found and her mom was by her side for the event. This got people talking and wondering what was going on with these two. Back on September 7, she posted on Instagram and said, “Just when I think I’ve learned the way to live, life changes.” This had fans wondering and now the fact that she didn’t have her ring on made people wonder as well. Now a source is confirming that Robb Derringer and Carrie Ann Inaba are over.

When Robb and Carrie started dating, they didn’t want long to tell fans that they were together. She even said that their first date was the most romantic date ever. They even talked about marriage on that night and she said she knew they would be together forever, but that isn’t going to end up being the case. Right now, everyone is just waiting on Carrie and Robb to put out a statement, but they must not be ready to do that just yet.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]