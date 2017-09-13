Selena Gomez And The Weeknd: Is He Jealous Of Her Make-Out Pic With Timothee Chalamet For A Woody Allen Film?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship has been widely monitored by the public with latest rumors speculating that the Canadian singer-songwriter is feeling a bit jealous after seeing his girl kissing another man.

Things have been developing towards a long-term relationship — and, quite possibly, marriage — for the young couple as a recent report from the Entertainment Tonight revealed that they have decided to move in and live together at an apartment in New York City.

According to the outlet, the couple will be living under one roof temporarily as she begins shooting her silver screen comeback with no less than a Woody Allen movie in the Big Apple.

In fact, Selena Gomez was recently spotted on set of the star-studded film, which has yet to be given a title, in what appears to be a romantic scene with co-star Timothee Chalamet, Pop Sugar reported.

Based on the outlet’s report, the Hollywood stars were featured in a still for the movie that showcases their kissing scene in a car. Details about the film remain scarce although some believe that it would be about a coming-of-age romance, possibly between the characters Selena and Timothee will portray.

However, gossipers are now preying on the seemingly harmless photo, sparking speculations that The Weeknd is feeling jealous after seeing his girl making out with her hunky co-star even if it was for a movie.

With that said, Hollywood Life claims to have information to clear things up as an insider reportedly knowledgeable about latest events on Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship reveal how the 27-year-old artist really feels about it.

“Selena and Abel seriously have an unbreakable trust. They are all about each other and neither one would ever betray the other,” the source revealed.

“They have both been through relationships in the past where trust was an issue but they learned from those moments.”

Moreover, the source explained that The Weeknd understands that Selena’s work as an actress sometimes entail things like this and knows that she “gets no pleasure out of it.”

With that said, there is no reason for people to think that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship is on the rocks as they remain as happy as they can be.

As for her current acting project, the 25-year-old actress and 13 Reasons Why executive producer is joined by Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Jude Law as well as Dirty Dancing actor Diego Luna and X-Men Origins: Wolverine star Liev Schreiber in the 81-year-old legendary filmmaker’s latest venture with Amazon.

As for The Weeknd, ET says he is currently on tour, leaving Selena by herself in their $16,000 NYC apartment for the moment.

