Kendall and Kylie Jenner Sued Over Use of Tupac Image

It seems like lawsuits have been following Kendall and Kylie Jenner around wherever they go. For the past year, the Jenner sisters came under fire for several copyright infringement issues. Their brand Kendall + Kylie previously released a limited edition collection of vintage T-shirts which also caused another controversy.

Being sold for $125 each, the shirts feature the Jenners’ faces and logo on top of the images of famous artists like Tupac, Led Zeppelin, The Notorious B.I.G., Pink Floyd, The Doors and etc.

The clothing line sparked up controversies and complaints upon its release. According to Billboard, Michael Miller, the photographer who shot the iconic portraits of Tupac Shakur was upset about the misappropriation and wrongful exploitation of at least 2 original photographs he took of the rap artist.

Miller filed a lawsuit and according to his lawyer Scott Alan, Miller registered these images at the U.S. Office of Copyright. Therefore, Miller is supposed to be entitled to receive statutory damages of $150,000 for each photograph.

The lawsuit mentioned that Miller claimed that he would never want any association with the Jenners especially Kendall due to her previous PR backlash. Miller filed the lawsuit despite the removal of the shirts from the website and the issuance of an apology by the sisters.

Meanwhile, The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, Voletta Wallace, issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Jenners. Wallace called the T-shirts “disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst.”

The Doors’s and Jim Morrison’s manager, Jeff Jampol, also sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Jenners. Jampol described the shirts as “ironic, at least, and criminal, at worst, both morally, ethically and artistically.”

Jenner’s representative, Todd Wilson, responded to the complaints and claimed that the sisters had no actual participation in the creation of the controversial shirts.

The vintage clothing collection was immediately pulled out and only 2 shirts were purchased.

Earlier, Kylie Jenner also received backlash for another copyright infringement accusation. British artist Sarah Pope accused Kylie of using her Neon Lip Art for the promotions of her new TV show, Life Of Kylie.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner had issued an apology following the criticisms.

