’90 Day Fiance’: Alexei Brovarnik Disappointed At Loren’s Behavior During Tell-All, Marriage On The Rocks?

90 Day Fiance has become everyone’s obsession after watching a lot of the couples’ train wreck marriages. Both fans and critics have always been vocal on social media about what they think about the show and the people on it. One of the stars, Loren Brovarnik, also made sure that her voice will be heard loud and clear during the Tell-All and her husband was not too happy about it.

The couples of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After came together in New York City for a three-hour Tell All special. Jorge Nava, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Pedro and Chantel Jimeno, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Alexei and Loren Brovarnik, Danielle Mullins, and Mohamed Jbali all returned to hash out their hardest moments from the past season and nothing was off limits.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell-All host, Shaun Robinson, would ask the couples about what they think about the other partners’ situations. Loren Brovarnik and Paola Mayfield were not ones to shy away from voicing out their opinions, to the point that they were already scolding the other couples.

Loren Brovarnik was particularly upset at Anfisa Arkhchipenko and Mohamed Jbali for she believed that they ruined the K-1 visa for other couples who are truly in love. She added that they used it for the wrong reasons and even called Mohamed a “fraud.”

While Paola Mayfield would sometimes give her two cents to the other couples, Loren Brovarnik took it to another level and almost became the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell-All host. She would comment on other partners’ troubles and say her piece each and every time.

As if that’s not enough, Loren Brovarnik continued attacking the other couples backstage. The 90 Day Fiance star berated Anfisa Arkhchipenko about her gold-digging ways and got mad at Jorge Nava for putting up with it.

While this was all happening, Alexei Brovarnik remained tight-lipped and would only talk when asked a few questions by the host. The Israeli did not control Loren’s actions during the Tell-All but later told the camera that he didn’t like the way his wife treated the other couples.

Who is watching #90dayfiance Happily Ever After? Tell All part 2 #russandpao A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Being a foreigner himself, Alexei Brovarnik shared that he sympathized with the other stars who are not from the United States.

But despite being disappointed with his wife’s rude behavior, the couple are still very much together. Loren Brovarnik’s Instagram posts revealed that there is absolutely no trouble in paradise.

[Featured Image by Loren Brovarnik/Instagram]