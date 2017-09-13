Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 9? [Spoilers]

It’s a night of racist comments on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight, as Camila makes some disrespectful comments to Leroy. This is the topic of the night on The Challenge 2017, but who goes home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Find out the Episode 9 results below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, we saw the end of the elimination challenge between close friends Cory and Hunter. It was a close one, but Hunter pulled out the win and Cory joined Aneesa in heading to the Redemption House. We had the trivia challenge, which Tony and Camila won. Afterwards, they all went out to celebrate, and after a lot of drinks, Camila and Tony were kissing on the bus, as the night came to an end.

Racist Much?

We go back to the drunken night, as we see Tony and Camila kissing on the bus. Later on, he claims Camila pulled his face to hers and kissed him. He definitely did not try and stop her, that is for sure. At the house, the guys are talking about taking strong players out versus weak players. Leroy said he wants to “take him out” and “take her out.” Camila walks through and hears this and thinks Leroy was talking about her for some reason. She goes off on him, including spouting comments regarding his race. It is way inappropriate and everyone in the house thinks she is in the wrong. Producers take her to a hotel for the night, but after she wreaks havoc in the house.

The Day After

Camila returns to the house and she is quiet, but then asks to talk with Tony. She questions what went wrong during the night and how it got that bad. She starts crying and blaming it on the way she was raised. She claims she loves Leroy and has no issues with him.

Nominations

Camila has not talked to anyone besides Tony, but TJ Lavin comes in for the nominations. Before getting to them, Leroy calls out Camila and asks if she has anything to say about her actions the night before on The Challenge XXX. Leroy handles this very well and very maturely. Camila cries and apologizes and they work it out, but Leroy says he will remember this.

Camila and Tony then make their nominations. They vote to send Nicole and Nelson into The Presidio. The losers from the previous challenge will face the double cross and take on Nicole and Nelson.

The Presidio

The players meet TJ Lavin and it’s time for the double cross to be pulled. The seven losers come down to pull a cross. For the guys, Jordan pulls the double cross. He is safe from elimination and puts Hunter into the elimination, as he will now take on Nelson, his other closest friend in the house. For the girls, Jenna pulls the double cross and she is safe tonight. She puts Britni into the elimination to take on Nicole.

Elimination Challenge

Tonight’s challenge is called “Rampage.” There is a giant box in the middle broken into colors. They will each be assigned a color. From there, they will be tied together and have to fight to push the other person down the box side with their color on it. Push them down two times and they win the challenge.

Results

The girls are first, with Britni dominating Nicole, who is too small for this one. Britni is safe and Nicole is eliminated on The Challenge XXX. The guys are up next and they are not messing around, as we have two strong guys in this one. They go three rounds, with Nelson ending with the win, so he is safe tonight and Hunter is eliminated and headed to the Redemption House.

Imma let you finish but THAT WAS ONE OF THE GREATEST ELIMINATIONS OF ALL TIME! ???? @hbarfield13 @MTV_NellyT ???? #TheChallengeXXX pic.twitter.com/VUoBufLbpW — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) September 13, 2017

