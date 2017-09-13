Donald Trump Is A Grandpa For The Ninth Time, Lawmakers Force POTUS To Condemn White Supremacists

With all the negativities surrounding Donald Trump and his administration, the POTUS finally received some good news with the birth of his ninth grandchild.

Lara Yunaska Trump, 34, wife of Donald’s second son Eric, 33, gave birth to their first child on Tuesday. Eric announced the birth of his son, Eric “Luke” Trump, through Twitter.

“Lara Lea Trump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric “Luke” Trump at 8:50 this morning.”

President Trump himself shared the news and congratulated his son and daughter-in-law via his official Twitter account. Trump tweeted, “Congratulations to Eric & Lara on the birth of their son, Eric “Luke” Trump this morning!”

The 7-pound 6-ounce Luke Trump is the ninth grandchild of the president. Donald Trump Jr. already has five children with his wife Vanessa while Ivanka is mother to three children with Jared Kushner. Eric, along with Donald Jr., is tasked with running the Trump Organization while Trump Sr. is busy running the country. Lara used to be a television producer for CBS’ Inside Edition.

A momentous personal event such as the birth of the newest member of the Trump family, however, is not enough to keep Trump from being pre-occupied with his job and defending himself from his critics.

Despite finding time to tweet about his new grandchild and calling out his detractors for writing books and major articles about him based on “fake news,” Trump was busy welcoming Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak to the White House. He’s also still dealing with the effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. This time, Trump is now facing another conundrum.

Trump has been criticized for dillydallying on his position regarding white supremacists, particularly those who joined the controversial Charlottesville rally, which ended in the death of Heather Heyer. Trump was initially silent about the violence before he spoke up and condemned “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.” After receiving backlash, Trump condemned the white supremacists. However, during his Arizona rally in August, Trump went back to his original position that both sides made mistakes.

Trump will be forced to make up his mind about the white supremacists as Congress has just passed legislation through voice vote, which will finally determine the president’s position on the controversial issue.

The legislation, which was unanimously passed by Senate on Monday, aims to condemn the violent Charlottesville rally and label it as a “domestic terrorist attack.” It also calls for a thorough investigation to determine if the white supremacists and other participants of the Charlottesville rally are guilty of breaking any criminal law.

The measure also requires the Trump administration to recognize the death of Heyer and to commit “available resources to address the threats posed by those groups,” pertaining to white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, and other such organizations.

The bipartisan joint resolution was courtesy of Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, and was supported by senators from both political parties. The measure was then introduced in the House by Republican Tom Garrett and Gerry Connolly, a Democrat.

The House passed the legislation on Tuesday night. Trump has 10 days to ponder on the measure before giving it his stamp of approval or to veto it and let it automatically become law.

The measure was structured as a “joint resolution” to ensure that it will pass through Trump. Normally, resolutions are passed without the need for the president’s consideration. By structuring it as a joint resolution, the lawmakers have put pressure on Trump to finally determine his real position on the Charlottesville rally and white supremacists.

According to the resolution, Trump needs to “speak out against hate groups that espouse racism, extremism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and White supremacy.”

