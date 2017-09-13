’90 Day Fiance’: Danielle Mullins Dropped By Mama June’s Manager For ‘Unstable Behavior,’ Mohamed Claims Confirmed?

Danielle Mullins got a lot of sympathies after Mohamed Jbali repeatedly accused her of being a drama queen. The much younger Tunisian revealed during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all that his ex-wife can shed tears at the drop of a hat to get people to feel bad for her and take her side. Although he has gotten a lot of hate for his statement, it seems that Mohamed’s claims are now being backed up by Mama June’s manager.

Just like Mama June Shannon, Danielle Mullins was given the opportunity to have a makeover, probably as her “revenge body” to make Mohamed Jbali realize what he’s missing.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star had an extreme body transformation and she documented her journey on Mama June: From Not to Hot. After learning that Danielle Mullins will also have this chance, viewers were excited to see the final result.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star recently announced that she cut ties with Mama June’s manager Gina Rodriguez, explaining that she was not satisfied with how GR Media and BMB (Big Money Brandi) Management do their social media strategies. Danielle Mullins then went on to say that her previous “click bait” posts were actually part of the deal of her previous team and she was forced to do it.

A post shared by Danielle Jbali (@danielle_jbali) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

After the 90 Day Fiance star posted her claims on social media, Mama June’s manager shared her side of the story and she had a totally different explanation. Gina Rodriguez revealed that Danielle Mullins did not depart from the team, but she personally quit on the reality star.

“I quit on Danielle, not the other way around and it had zero to do with the story she made up about social media. She showed extremely unstable behavior towards myself, Natasha Fett [executive producer and physical trainer featured on From Not To Hot] and Brandi [makeup artist, head of BMB Management, and Gina’s daughter].”

She then shared that they almost filed a restraining order from Danielle Mullins. Gina Rodriguez also said that they “had to block her on everything.”

Mama June’s manager’s revelation is highly similar to Mohamed Jbali’s previous claims. The infamous Tunisian had always said that something is wrong with Danielle Mullins and that she needed to see a doctor.

People initially thought that Mohamed Jbali was just making false accusations against Danielle Mullins so that he will not be deported to Tunisia. But now that Mama June’s manager has also described the 90 Day Fiance star as someone with “extremely unstable behavior,” there is a high chance that Mohamed was telling the truth all along.

Finally got pictures for autographs, message or email me for details. A post shared by Danielle Jbali (@danielle_jbali) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

[Featured Image by Danielle Mullins/Facebook]