Josh And Anna Duggar Welcome Baby Boy, He Shares His Name With A Kardashian Kid

Josh and Anna Duggar have welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy who shares his first name with a member of the Kardashian clan. However, the conservative Christian couple did not name their son Saint Duggar after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s little boy.

The birth of Josh and Anna Duggar’s son was announced on the Duggar family’s website. He arrived on September 12, just four days after Josh and Anna attended the wedding of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell. The baby boy weighed in at just over 9 pounds and measured 22 inches long. The Duggars have not revealed whether he was born at home or in a hospital.

“We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar,” Josh wrote. “Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing.”

As Us Weekly reports, Josh and Anna’s fifth child was conceived after their marriage was rocked by a cheating scandal. In 2015, Josh confessed that he had been unfaithful to his wife and was struggling with an addiction to pornography. He spent a few months in a Christian rehab center, and Anna revealed that she was pregnant almost exactly a year after he completed the program.

“Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!” the couple wrote in their pregnancy announcement.

Many Duggar fans wondered whether Josh and Anna’s marital issues would be reflected in their baby name decision, but the couple didn’t choose a redemptive moniker; instead, they kept their baby name theme alive by choosing another name that starts with the letter “M.” The alliterative list of Mason’s older siblings is as follows: Mackynzie, 7; Michael, 6; Marcus, 4; and Meredith, 2.

According to the Social Security Administration, Mason is the fourth most popular male baby name of 2016. The moniker has been in the top five for the last five years, and TODAY believes that its popularity can be traced to a reality show family that has little in common with the Duggars: the Kardashians.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian chose the name for her first child, telling Life & Style (via E! News) that one reason she liked it is because an aunt informed her that “Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian—stone worker.”

Josh and Anna have not appeared on the current season of Counting On, and it’s unlikely that baby Mason’s birth was filmed for the show. However, many Duggar fans have not lost interest in keeping up with Josh’s family. He and Anna thanked these faithful supporters in their birth announcement.

“We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes,” wrote Josh and Anna Duggar. “We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us.”

[Featured Image by Josh Duggar/Twitter]