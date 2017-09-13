‘Jeepers Creepers 3’ Release Date: Third Installment To Finally Launch Despite Director’s Controversy

Jeepers Creepers 3 has been facing a lot of troubles even before it was actually developed. Although Myriad Pictures has already announced that the third installment will go into production last year, the movie’s director Victor Salva’s 1988 conviction brought everything to a screeching halt. Despite all the setbacks, fans of the American horror film will finally get to watch it on the big screen soon.

Although nothing much was initially said about Jeepers Creepers 3(originally called the Cathedral sequel), it did get a lot of love after it was confirmed. Unfortunately, even with the positive start, the much-awaited installment faced some bad luck during its production process.

Victor Salva’s 1988 pedophilia conviction became a hot topic once again while working on the horror film’s third installment, causing the casting calls for Jeepers Creepers 3 to be pulled out. This issue has caused the delay for the scheduled filming of the Cathedral sequel on British Columbia, Canada. The Union of British Columbia Performers released a warning announcing the Jeepers Creepers 3 director Victor Salva’s sex crime with a minor in the past.

Earlier reports revealed that the Jeepers Creepers 3 director was already sent to jail for three years and served 15 months after being convicted of performing a sexual act with child actor Nathan Forest Winters.

Nathan Forest Winters was only 12 years old at the time it happened. He was featured in two of the director’s films. The abuse reportedly happened during the shooting of the 1989 film Clownhouse.

Following his pedophilia conviction, Victor Salva maintained a low-key life and has not made any films until 1995.

Despite the controversy, sequel producer Stan Spry assured fans that Jeepers Creepers 3 is still going to push through. When asked by a fan on Twitter if Jeepers Creepers 3 is ever going to happen, Stan Spry replied, “it is not cancelled. Producers are working on the domestic distribution deal.”

That’s all fans needed to hear and the hype for Jeepers Creepers 3 was back and the anticipation got stronger by the minute.

Meanwhile, Victor Salva revealed that the Cathedral sequel will finally reveal The Creeper’s background, which made a lot of fans curious and excited at the same time.

“We are bringing back the Creeper’s truck, and will be addressing the big questions about The Creeper: what it is, where it came from and why it does what it does. More exciting though, this will easily be the most frightening rollercoaster -ride -of- a-Jeepers film that has been made to date.”

Jeepers Creepers 3 premieres in movie theaters nationwide for only one night on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]