WWE Rumors: Big Show Needs Surgery After Cage Match Against Braun Strowman

WWE star The Big Show will reportedly undergo surgery following his recent match against Braun Strowman. The two behemoths clashed inside a steel cage on last Monday’s episode of WWE Raw with Strowman picking up a momentum-boosting victory. After Strowman hit a huge powerslam and won via pinfall, he proceeded to further destroy Big Show and the cage itself. Strowman slammed one of the biggest athletes to ever step inside a wrestling ring through the steel cage wall and left him laying on the debris as officials tended to Big Show; he was shown wincing and reaching for his hip.

It appears as if that hip is actually injured and that Big Show will require some surgery to repair it. According to Sportskeeda, Show already had a lingering injury that needed to be dealt with, but it was further aggravated after his match with Strowman. There were reports that Show was set to underdog surgery soon after that Raw last week, but due to the dangers of Hurricane Irma, the surgery was postponed. He’s now on track to get that procedure done, but as far as a timetable on his return to the ring, that’s not too clear just yet.

The WWE posted an article related to Show’s surgery on their website, with Show giving his comments on what’s going on.

“I have to have the hip resurfaced. There’s been some traumatic injury done to the hip in the match with Braun Strowman. It’s frustrating as hell to be in the best shape I’ve been in my career, but that match, I kind of put a lot out on the table and I’m paying the price for it now. Going forward, I’m very confident in the medical team that’s doing the surgery … we’re gonna go forward from there and see what my options are.”

Big Show, real name Paul Wight, has spent over two decades in the professional wrestling world. At age 45, he’s not exactly one of the youngest, and due to his size, he’s probably put up with a lot of punishment to his body over the years. That said, he’s also nearing his retirement, which has been stated in previous reports as coming as soon as February of 2018. He’ll be a WWE Hall of Fame entrant easily in the coming years after he’s stopped working in the ring as a testament to being one of the best big men ever in the business.

During his career, he’s racked up plenty of achievements on his pro wrestling resume including the WWE Championship twice, World Heavyweight Championship twice, ECW Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Hardcore Championship, and tag team championship. Basically, he’s won just about every conceivable title within the WWE and is among the Grand Slam Champions in the organization.

Over the years, Show has teamed up with the likes of The Undertaker, Kane, Chris Jericho, and The Miz to hold the tag team titles. He’s also engaged in feuds with Taker, Brock Lesnar, Mark Henry, Kane, John Cena, and many other top stars in the company. His recent matches with “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman have helped to build up the superstar who now appears to be Show’s heir to the throne of “big men.” Show even mentioned that Braun is “on the right track” when it comes to that, as he has a combination of many things a big man needs to be successful in the pro wrestling ring.

The consensus seems to be that the Royal Rumble 2018 might be his final big event and that WrestleMania 33 was his last appearance on “the grandest stage of them all.” There had been plans for a Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal bout on the card, but that fell through. Show ended participating in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the pre-show instead. One can only hope that he recovers well from the surgery and can possibly enjoy a few more good matches before he hangs up the wrestling gear.

