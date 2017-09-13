‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script & Theories: Who Takes The Iron Throne In The End? [Spoilers]

An unverified Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script and theories have emerged online as excitement for the final season inspired fans to try and predict the most unexpected ending for HBO’s highest-grossing TV series.

Season 7 left fans hanging with so many questions but none is bigger than the one that has been the centerpiece of the entire series since the beginning: Who will take the Iron Throne?

Warning: Season 7 details and possible Season 8 spoilers ahead. Look away if you don’t want to know.

As of the last aired episode of the award-winning epic series, viewers are presented with a handful of people who have been born to rule the Seven Kingdoms and sit on the Iron Throne. On top of that, showrunners have also thrown in characters who do not have that particular feat on their birthright but are taking steps to take the kingdom for themselves.

With this in mind, people have been boggling their minds whether the events stated in the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script previously featured in the Inquisitr would actually happen.

During the beginning of the series, it has become apparent that Daenerys Targaryen’s story is being built up, with the character posing to take the Iron Throne. After all, it is her birthright as the remaining Targaryen heir.

But as seven seasons passed, the show has revealed another legitimate candidate to rule the Seven Kingdoms.

At one point, Jon Snow has become another major character in the story despite being introduced in Season 1 as Ned Stark’s bastard who decided to take The Black and become a brother of the Night’s Watch.

Now, he appears to have the biggest claim to the Iron Throne after Bran Stark and Samwell Tarly piece together his true identity in the Season 7 finale, a topic that has been discussed and supported in several versions of the unverified Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

Because of this, the Flickering Myth listed down all known possible candidates to become the king or queen of Westeros and their respective chances of ultimately becoming the last ruler of the Seven Kingdoms– at least, as far as the show will showcase.

First on the list is the most despised possibility of all: Cersei keeping the Iron Throne. According to the outlet, Lena Headey is arguably the most hated character in the series, making an ending with her on the most coveted seat in Westeros is a huge risk for GoT showrunners and quite possibly result in mass mayhem.

That brings us to the better choice and probably one of two most supported rulers in the Seven Kingdoms: Jon Snow.

According to the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script, Kit Harington’s character, who was recently revealed to be legally named Aegon Targaryen, is hailed by the remaining lords of Westeros as the new King despite his reservations due to his feelings for another remaining Targaryen.

Daenerys Targaryen, the Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons, has made it her life’s purpose to take her rightful place as the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. However, theories and the spoilers featured by the Inquisitr reveal that she would have an unexpected fate.

Aside from these three, an unexpected player starting to make his mark as the alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script presented by the Desinerd. According to the spoilers, Euron Greyjoy has been aiming to become King of Westeros by betraying Cersei with the help of the Iron Bank. Cersei will be mysteriously killed after she weds Euron, leaving him the ruler of the country.

But that is not the most surprising twist yet.

After all the fighting is done and deaths have been accounted for, only one person remains to rule the Seven Kingdoms: Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen’s child.

Based on the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script, Daenerys gets pregnant after consummating her love for Jon in the Season 7 finale and bears a child—a daughter—whom they named Lyanna Targaryen.

Unfortunately, both of Lyanna’s parents die in Season 8 per the script outline from Desinerd, leaving her under the care of Tyrion Lannister and Missandei. She rules the Seven Kingdoms as the Queen, with Tyrion as her Hand and the Regent of the Seven Kingdoms.

Of course, there is still those who believe that the leaked script outlines currently in circulation are mere fan fiction created by diehard fans to pass the time so it is best to take this information with a grain of salt.

