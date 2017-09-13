Katie Holmes Dating Reports Surface During NYFW; Is She Pregnant And Planning To Marry Jamie Foxx?

Katie Holmes is in New York City to attend Fashion Week and not surprisingly, the actress was recently confronted with news of her dating relationship with Jamie Foxx.

Earlier this week in the Big Apple, X17 Online caught up with the actress as she attended the many events of Fashion Week. However, when the outlet’s photographers questioned Katie Holmes about her relationship with Jamie Foxx, she refused to comment on their romance.

Instead, as the outlet revealed, Katie Holmes let her smile do the talking as wedding and baby rumors continued to swirl.

Katie Holmes’ response to X17 Online is far different from her reactions to questions about her romance with Jamie Foxx in past years. As fans may recall, Holmes has been known to deny the romance completely or act as if she has no idea who Foxx even is.

According to the report, Katie Holmes was recently accused of being three months along with her second child, which is reportedly why the former Dawson’s Creek star finally decided to go public with her relationship with Jamie Foxx earlier this month after allegedly dating in secret for the past four years.

“Katie had always wanted to have another baby and knew her biological clock was ticking – and, at long last, it’s happening!” a source told NW magazine.

The magazine’s report claimed Katie Holmes’ alleged pregnancy came at the perfect time and suggested that Holmes had been wanting her 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, to have a sibling. The outlet also suggested that Holmes was expecting a baby girl but there has not yet been any confirmation of a pregnancy.

Katie Holmes has been spotted numerous times in New York City in recent days and as she continues to take in the many sights of Fashion Week, she appears to be in a very happy place. While the actress hasn’t been known to make frequent appearances on the red carpet, she has seemingly stepped up her game in recent days and her newly publicized relationship may be the reason behind the sudden change.

“It’s great to see her out and having fun, and I bet Jamie has played a big part in that,” a source told Entertainment Tonight last week.

