‘Big Brother 19’ Ratings: CBS Does Well Against NFL, ‘BB19’ Cast Still Very Popular

Big Brother 19 ratings for Sunday night provided CBS with a nice surprise. The BB19 cast saw another increase in viewership numbers, as even more people tuned in for the Sunday night episode (September 10) than expected. Going up against the NFL in most major markets, the reality competition show actually went up 12 percent among adults 18-49 when compared to last week. A report by Deadline states that an estimated seven million viewers watched the latest episode, with an impressive mark of 1.9 in the key demographic.

These are the non-adjusted numbers for September 10, so they could still be pushed up or down a tad when the final numbers are revealed, but the Big Brother 19 ratings are certainly very impressive. Sunday Night Football (8.0/26), Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville (2.3/8), and the 2018 Miss America Competition (1.2/4) all posed a huge threat to the latest episode on CBS, but it appears that the country definitely had its televisions turned on. It helped the networks that Game of Thrones has already concluded for the summer as well.

Even Thursday night (September 7) saw a nice increase in viewers over the previous two Thursday night episodes. The Big Brother 19 ratings (1.8/7) for the double eviction episode placed it first in the time slot and third for the entire evening. It was tough going up against a Thursday night football game from the NFL, but CBS still brought in an estimated 6.24 million viewers for a September episode of the reality competition show.

There are just four more episodes on the Big Brother 19 schedule, raising some interesting questions about how the show will finish out its summer run. Counting the BB19 season finale on September 20, that will be 39 episodes for the hit reality competition show.

The show typically airs three nights a week, with several Friday night episodes added to intrigue and entice viewers. To this point, there have been only six total episodes that haven’t won the time slot. That’s an impressive run for any show, let alone a reality competition show in the summer that has to keep its viewers interested for three months.

EL FIT VIC – but the guy in the comic is shredded????????????‍♂️???????? pic.twitter.com/AytRXxo31B — Victor Arroyo III (@elfitvic) September 8, 2017

The next episode of the show is on Wednesday night (September 13), when CBS viewers will find out who has become the seventh member of the BB19 jury. That footage is already being recorded in the BB19 house, with the live feeds turned off so that the producers can present this surprise eviction to the cast. With the promotions by CBS and host Julie Chen, it will be very interesting to see if the Big Brother 19 ratings see another boost.

[Featured Image by Vince Bucci/Getty Images]