Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Launching A Home Line At Target And Fans Are Freaking Out

Both Fixer Upper fans and Target fans have something to cheer about, because reality stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are teaming up with the retail giant to bring consumers affordable, farmhouse-inspired items to a store near you.

Today on Instagram, Joanna announced the launch of the collaboration collection, titled Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, to her army of over 5 million followers. In the caption, Joanna explained that both she and Chip have been working on the super secret project for “a while now.” She went on to say that the full line will release to Target stores on November 5.

Fans immediately flocked to the post to express their excitement over the Gaines’ newest business venture, and by the looks of things, Chip and Joanna are about to make a lot of sales through the collab. Multiple fans claimed that they will be there opening day, stocking up on goodies for their homes, while other fans tagged their friends to share in the excitement.

“I’m gonna request the day off right now, camp out,” one fan commented.

“I am dying!!!!! This makes my YEAR!” another chimed in.

People revealed that the collection will feature over 300 items including everything from home decor to spinning tabletops, and it’s said to be super affordable. Items in the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection start at just 99 cents, with most items being under $30, according to Target.

In her announcement post, Joanna directed fans to the Magnolia Market blog, where Chip explained their labor of love in further detail. The father of four explains that even though he and Joanna travel the globe for their job sometimes, the place that they love most in the entire world is their house. They want everyone to be able to feel the same way as they do about their own homes.

Since fans from all over the world are constantly asking the Fixer Upper couple to come and re-do their house, Chip and Joanna decided that this line would be the perfect way to bring their design touch to fans who don’t live in Waco.

“Just as we’ve never created an exclusive line of product for a retailer before, Target has never done anything like this before either. Let me try to give you a visual: it’s like a little shop inside of Target. Jo keeps calling the look “modern farmhouse,” whatever that means,” Chip said in the blog post.

When describing why they chose to partner with Target instead of other major retailers who reached out to them, Chip pointed out Target’s willingness to give back, just as he and Joanna have done by starting the Magnolia Foundation. In the same sense, the Gaines have also partnered with Target House and Joanna is in the midst of re-designing the dining room at the facility, which serves families of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

