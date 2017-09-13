Gene Simmons Offers $50,000 Personal Home Delivery Of ‘The Vault’ Box Set

Gene Simmons isn’t a Fed Ex delivery guy, but it sounds like he aspires to be one. The KISS bass guitarist is offering personal home delivery of his long-awaited box set, The Vault. Of course, this offer is only for Simmons’ biggest fans who also happen to have really deep pockets.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons career-spanning new collection, which arrives in a 38-pound safe, contains 150 “never-released-before” solo songs written and performed by Simmons, with cameos by “notable rock ‘n roll artists” and various KISS bandmates.

In addition to the 10 discs of solo material, The Vault buyers will get a leather-bound photo book, a Gene Simmons action figure, an “In Gene We Trust” gold medallion, and a “surprise item” from Simmons’ personal collection. The Vault won’t be available in stores, so Gene Simmons fans will have to fork out big bucks to have it delivered to them in one of three pricey ways.

The cheapest way to get Simmons’ The Vault is to attend one of the 21 upcoming “The Vault” experiences that will take place in to-be-announced locales. For $2,000, fans will get a personalized and autographed copy of the box set as well as a Q&A session, one-on-one photo, and hang time with Simmons himself. Add $23,000 to that price and you can get “The Producer Experience,” which is “The Vault” experience plus “an intimate hour in a recording studio with Gene” and an executive producer’s credit on the set.

Gene Simmons will deliver his 38-pound solo box set to your house for $50,000 https://t.co/RIAMh8VQ9x pic.twitter.com/GPhmSzgCHn — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 12, 2017

The priciest way to get The Vault is to have Gene Simmons deliver it right to your home. The $50,000 price tag includes two hours with Gene Simmons for you and up to 25 friends.

The complete track list for The Vault has not yet been announced, but according to USA Today, the massive collection will include a mix of original demos and studio records, including three long-lost demos Simmons cut with Eddie and Alex Van Halen prior to the recording of Kiss’ 1977 album, Love Gun, and a recording with Bob Dylan. In addition, the first song Gene Simmons ever wrote as a teenager back in 1966, “My Uncle Is a Raft,” is included in the collection of songs that Simmons admits is “stylistically, all over the place, which is why (they) didn’t end up on KISS records.”

“I must’ve written over a hundred really horrible songs,” Simmons told USA Today. “My first one (went), ‘My uncle is a raft and he always keeps me floating. He is so good to me.’ I didn’t have the gift of gab — I wasn’t born in America — so my lyrics were bizarre.”

The Vault Experience can be pre-ordered at the Vault Experience‘s official website. Home delivery begins Dec. 31 to the first 300 fans who shell out $50K.

Take a look at the video below to see Gene Simmons talking about his expensive new box set The Vault.

