James Woods, the 70-year-old movie actor who has become an outspoken supporter of right-wing viewpoints on social media, got into a Twitter brawl with actress Amber Tamblyn on Monday, after Woods blasted the plot of a new film about a gay relationship between a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old on his own Twitter account.

In the new film, titled Call Me By Your Name, 31-year-old Armie Hammer portrays a 24-year-old graduate student who enters into a relationship with his professor’s 17-year-old son, played by 21-year-old Timothee Chalamet. Woods, in his Twitter posting, said that the film was “quietly chip(ping) away at the last barriers of decency,” and concluded with the hashtag #NAMBLA, a reference to the “National Man/Boy Love Association,” a group that advocates for “love” relationships between adult men and underage boys.

However, in most states in the United States, the age of sexual consent is 16 or 17, meaning that consensual sexual relationships between adults and individuals of at least those ages are perfectly legal. In Italy, where the story of Call Me By Your Name is set, the age of legal consent is 14.

But in a later Twitter posting, Woods incorrectly stated that the relationship portrayed in the film was “illegal.”

The first response to Woods’ initial tweet came not from Tamblyn, but from Hammer, who questioned Woods’ own public history of dating much younger women. At age 59, Woods began dating a woman named Ashley Madison 40 years his junior in 2007. The pair split six years later, and Woods, then 66, entered into a relationship with Kristen Bauguess, who was 20 years old in 2013.

But soon after Hammer posted his tweet, Tamblyn also posted her own message, stating that Woods had once tried to pick her up and take her to Las Vegas — presumably from Los Angeles — and seemed unfazed and even enthusiastic when she told him her age: 16.

Tamblyn is now 34, meaning the incident would have happened 16 years ago, when Woods was either 53 or 54. If indeed the pickup attempt took place in California, where the age of consent is 18, Woods — who has starred in such films as The Onion Field, Salvador, and Once Upon A Time in America — would have been flirting with a statutory rape charge had he somehow persuaded Tamblyn to engage in sexual activity with him.

The age of consent in Nevada is 16 years old.

But when Woods made another Twitter posting in which he called Tamblyn’s pick-up story “a lie,” the actress and director reiterated her assertion, this time providing on Tuesday morning what she said was independent corroboration — a text message exchange in which a friend recalled Tamblyn telling the Woods story well before Monday’s Twitter war broke out.

Woods has not yet replied to Tamblyn’s latest tweet, but did post a new message complaining that “the libs are yelping” about his attack on Call Me By Your Name,.

