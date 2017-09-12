Javi Marroquin Discusses Long-Distance Relationship On Twitter, Fans Think He’s Talking About Briana DeJesus

Javi Marroquin shared a tweet about a long-distance relationship on Twitter and right away, fans suspected his message was in regard to his rumored romance with his Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus.

As fans may recall, Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus have been flirtatious with one another on social media ever since MTV announced that she would be joining Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Jenelle Evans on the show.

“I’m telling you bruh. Long distance is nice if you find the right one,” Javi Marroquin wrote in a September 11 tweet.

While Javi Marroquin didn’t post his message to anyone in particular, some assumed he was referring to Briana DeJesus, who lives several states away from his Delaware home with her family in Florida. However, despite the many “shippers” of Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus, the co-stars don’t appear to be anything more than friends and when it comes to Marroquin’s recent tweet, he was likely giving a nod to his relationship with Lauren Comeau, which was first confirmed in July of this year.

Javi Marroquin began dating Lauren Comeau after hitting it off at a friend’s wedding and in the weeks that followed their debut, Marroquin was seen visiting Comeau at her home in South Carolina.

Prior to his relationship with Lauren Comeau, Javi Marroquin was linked to a number of women, including Nancy Giselle and Real World star Madison Channing Walls.

Javi Marroquin tied the knot with Kailyn Lowry in late 2012 and one year later, the couple welcomed their son Lincoln, now 3-years-old. Lowry also shares an older son, 7-year-old Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and a younger son, 1-month-old “Baby Lo” with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

While Javi Marroquin hasn’t mentioned Lauren Comeau on social media in recent days, they appeared to be dating weeks ago and he has not yet announced that they have split.

To see more of Javi Marroquin, his family, and his co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by JMA/STAR MAX/IPx]