‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Robert Scott Wilson Confirms Ben Weston Returning, Will He Kidnap Abby?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 25 tease the return of Ben Weston, and actor Robert Scott Wilson confirmed the news. What could possibly go wrong when the mentally unstable young man comes back to Salem? Will he go after the girl that he lost? Could he kidnap a major character?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, Wilson confirmed the casting news. Although he could not reveal any details, it was stated to expect him during the week of September 25. That is around the same time as the double wedding.

When Ben was previously in Salem, he started off as a great guy. He had his issues, but he seemed like a great match for Abigail Deveraux (previously Kate Mansi, currently Marci Miller). However, he was mentally unstable and ended up completely snapping at the end of his run.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that “Chabby” is the end game. However, that doesn’t mean their lives will be carefree and without problems. Could Ben pose a danger to Abby and her young son, Thomas?

It has been teased that in a future episode, a Salem resident will go missing. There was a lot of speculation, but nobody considered Abigail. It is possible that Ben could come to town and take Abby away from her family? He could also try to take baby Thomas. He has always been convinced that the child is his, even though a paternity test proved otherwise.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad and Abigail’s wedding plans will hit a snag. Does this have to do with Ben or is it something else? There is also the possibility that Ben is the unexpected guest that has been teased.

Robert Scott Wilson issued a statement to the publication on his return to Salem. He is excited about it and referred to the town as Ben’s “old stomping grounds.” This seems to hint that there will be some major drama when he makes his appearance.

“Honored and excited to bring Ben back to his old stomping grounds. I couldn’t have asked for a better entrance back to Salem – when no one sees it coming. Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.”

It sounds like Ben will be looking for revenge and to take back what he thinks is his. The question is, will Abigail and Thomas’ lives be in danger?

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? What kind of trouble will Ben Weston stir up in Salem?

