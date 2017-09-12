Evie Clair’s Father Loses Cancer Battle Ahead Of ‘AGT’ Finale, Christina Perri Speaks On Twitter

Evie Clair’s father passed away last week after a battle with colon cancer, and in the days that followed, the America’s Got Talent contestant received tons of support from fans and other singers on Twitter.

Following a message of condolence from the official Twitter page of the NBC singing competition, Christina Perri sent a message to the 14-year-old singer.

“Hi, [Evie Clair] I’m so sorry about the loss of your father. I’m sending you and your family my love and prayers,” Perri wrote, according to a report by Deseret News on September 11.

As fans of Evie Clair will surely recall, the America’s Got Talent contestant sang Perri’s “Arms” during an early episode of the show’s currently airing 12th season and was immediately applauded by all four judges, including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel.

Evie’s father, Amos Abplanalp, died on Thursday, September 7.

As Evie Clair explained to the judges earlier this summer, she often sang Perri’s “Arms” to him on days when he wasn’t feeling well. As she explained, the song helped him feel better and offered him comfort and strength to continue fighting back against his illness. Following the episode, Perri reached out to Clair and thanked her for singing “Arms” on the show.

In addition to Christina Perri’s tweet to Evie Clair days ago, the reality star also received a kind note from English singer Ella Henderson.

“My thoughts & prayers are with you & your family gorgeous girl xxx lots of love & a big hug… Ella,” she wrote.

Evie Clair is set to return to the America’s Got Talent stage for its ongoing live episodes tonight.

After her father’s tragic passing, Evie Clair took to Instagram and shared a couple of old photos of herself and Ablanalp with her fans and followers. In the caption, Clair told her dad that she hopes she’s made in him proud.

In the caption of another post, Evie Clair told her fans and followers that last week was both the best and worst of her life as she advanced on the show without her father by her side.

To see more of Evie Clair and the rest of the cast of America’s Got Talent, tune into new episodes of the NBC singing competition series on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]