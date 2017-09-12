Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Dress Baby Son In Epic That ’70s Show’ Shirt

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s 10-month-old son made an iconic fashion statement this week.

The actors decided to dress their son, Dimitri, in a shirt honoring their roles on the hit series That ’70s Show.

Kunis and Kutcher played teenage couple Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on the long-running series, and it appears they wish to keep the memory alive.

The parents did just that as they dressed their young son in an outfit featuring Jackie and Kelso along with the show’s opening line, “Hello Wisconsin.”

Kutcher took to his Instagram account to share the photo of Dimitri as he stated “Yes, this is my son’s outfit today.”

Ashton went on to include the hashtag “Kelso and Jackie forever.” As many That ’70s Show fans remember, the actors played the dynamic couple for eight seasons before they falling in love and getting married in real life.

Now, it appears Mila and Ashton are sharing their past experience with their kids as little Dimitri flaunts a Jackie and Kelso shirt.

Kutcher’s post of his son’s attire may have come as a small surprise to his 2.3 million followers as the father of two rarely shares images of his kids.

Yes,this Is my son's outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

The actors are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Wyatt, whom they’ve sheltered from the public eye since she was born.

People magazine reported on Dimitri’s outfit as the site called the vintage Kelso and Jackie shirt “adorable.” The article goes on to mention Mila and Ashton began dating in 2012, which was six years after the show ended.

The site quoted the couple as crediting their sitcom days together as the reason they developed a connection.

“Thanks to their days on the show, Kunis and Kutcher have long had a romantic connection. Kunis even revealed to PEOPLE in 2001 that Kutcher was her first kiss.”

It seems fans are excited to get even the smallest glimpse at Mila and Ashton’s kids as they left comments of support on the latest post. However, some Instagram users were disappointed the photo doesn’t show Dimitri’s face as they wish to see more of the couple’s cute kids.

Kunis and Kutcher were photographed with both children in July, though, as they attended a diving competition in Budapest. This was rare thing for the family as the actors tend to keep their private life out of the spotlight.

[Featured Image by Danny Moloshok/AP Images]