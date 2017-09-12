Osama Bin Laden’s Pornography Collection Will Not Be Made Public: CIA

The large stash of pornographic materials that was recovered from the infamous Osama bin Laden compound in Pakistan will never be made public, a senior CIA official has confirmed. In a recent interview with Fox News, CIA Director Mike Pompeo reiterated that apart from the pornographic and copyrighted materials found at the site, everything else would be made public “later this week.”

“There’s some pornography, and there’s some copyrighted material. Everything other than those items will be released in the weeks ahead,” Pompeo was quoted saying in an interview on Monday.

Osama bin Laden, the head of the terrorist organization Al Qaeda and the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks of 2001, was the most wanted man on the planet until his death six years ago. Bin Laden was shot dead in Abbottabad, Pakistan, on May 2, 2011, during a United States military special operations unit raid. The operation was codenamed Operation Neptune Spear and was carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). After the operation was successfully executed, the U.S. Navy SEALs collected several documents and media from the three-storey structure where bin Laden was living for a considerable amount of time. These include family letters, documents relating to Islamic history, notes about Al-Qaeda operations, and several unedited outtakes of Osama bin Laden’s own videos.

However, the item that attracted the most attention was the large stash of pornographic materials recovered from the compound. There has been speculation on whether the details of these pornographic materials would ever be made public. In fact, there was even a campaign that pressurized authorities to reveal the kind of pornographic material bin Laden was indulging in. Owners of the website BroBible had requested the information be made public under a Freedom of Information Act request back in 2015. However, the demand was rejected with CIA’s official response being that they are not allowed to mail “obscene matter.”

Apart from the pornographic materials recovered from there, the U.S. government has also not released photographs that show bin Laden’s body. Since these pictures were not officially revealed, a large section of people from the Middle East still believe that Osama bin Laden is still alive and that his death was a massive conspiracy theory. The official version from the U.S. government was that bin Laden’s body was airlifted from the compound to Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, from where it was flown to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson following which the body was buried at sea.

[Featured Image by Mazhar Ali Khan/AP Images]