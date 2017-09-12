‘Little People, Big World’: Jackson Roloff Is 4-Months-Old, See His Adorable New Photo!

While this has been a huge week for Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, with the birth of their baby girl, Ember Jean, on September 10, it is also a big week for Jackson Roloff.

On Tuesday (September 12), Zach and Tori Roloff’s first-born son turned 4-months-old, and Tori posted an adorable photo on Instagram to mark the occasion.

In the picture, Jackson is shown surrounded by the numbers one through 12, and the number four is circled. In the center of the pic, Jackson is dressed in cargo pants and a button-down shirt, looking ready for a safari!

In an accompanying message, Tori wrote out all the milestones Jackson has reached in the last month. These include learning to hold his head up and “sometimes” rolling over, trying to put everything in his mouth, going on his first plane ride, visiting Disneyland, and becoming a Seattle Seahawks fan. On the downside, he’s still not quite sleeping through the night, but on the upside, he weighs nearly 16 pounds.

Plus — newsflash — Tori says that Baby Jackson has already met his newborn cousin, Ember Jean, and he loves her!

What a huge month for Jackson!

And Tori didn’t even mention the part where Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff dedicated his first children’s book, Little Lucy’s Big Race, to Jackson. The book is all about Matt’s devoted dog, Lucy, and even mentions Zach and Tori’s beloved dog Sully, who sadly died of cancer just before Jackson was born.

Jackson Roloff has achieved a lot for a 4-month-old baby, and one can only imagine what the next four weeks will hold for him now that Baby Ember is here. Little People, Big World fans will undoubtedly get to see all kinds of adorable Instagram and Facebook photos of the baby cousins enjoying all the traditional fall activities that take place on Roloff Farms each year. Fans can also look forward to catching up with the little cuties and the rest of the Roloff family when new LPBW episodes begin airing again later in September.

Do you like seeing Baby Jackson’s monthly “birthday” photos? Are you looking forward to seeing the first pics of Jackson with his little cousin, Ember? Tell us in the comments below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC later this month.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Facebook]