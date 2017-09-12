‘BB19’ News: Is Christmas Abbott Close To Paul Abrahamian Because He Looks So Much Like Her Ex-Fiancé?

Fitness superstar Christmas Abbott is currently one of the final five cast members in the BB19 house, and throughout the season she’s become extremely close to fellow house mate, Paul Abrahamian. Some have questioned just how strong her feelings are for the bearded Big Brother veteran due to some of their actions and her candid statements made on live feeds.

Less than a year ago, Christmas announced her engagement to a man named Geoff Kercher on Instagram, according to the Barbell Spin. In the Instagram post, the couple appears completely in love and Christmas is showing off a brilliant engagement ring as she beams with joy. In addition, it cannot be denied that Paul shares a strong resemblance to Geoff.

It was clear, from her pre-season interviews and the manner in which she behaved upon entering the BB19 house in June, that Christmas was once again a single woman.

She seemed to immediately gravitate to Paul and over the course of the season has become very close to him. The two have been seen on live feeds cuddling, stroking each other’s hair, and Christmas has fervently supported almost every move made by Paul in the BB19 game, even when it is detrimental to her safety. In fact, Christmas’ Big Brother 19 strategy appears to be based around Paul’s.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after a late night live feed video in which Christmas laments about experiencing heartache in the Big Brother 19 house, it has been speculated that she has strong feelings for Paul, which may not be thoroughly reciprocated.

My Knight in the Shadows has made it official! ???? Never have I had someone who loved me for exactly who I am, the way he does. It feels so incredible to start the rest of my life with my best friend and partner. ???? #offthemarket #christmasandgeoff A post shared by Christmas : Badass Body Life (@christmasabbott) on Oct 10, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

Even her closest ally in the game, Josh Martinez, has suspected that something more may exist between Christmas and Paul, as on Monday, he questioned them about being in a showmance. As reported prior by the Inquisitr, Paul roundly denied any sort of romantic relationship with Christmas, which she reiterated as Paul stroked her hair with her head in his lap.

Snorkeling in #puntacana with this sweet man @gakercher ???? I've been a little off the grid this week and weekend. But obviously for good reason ???? See everyone back on SM soon. Until then I'm enjoying some well earned sunshine time with my man! A post shared by Christmas : Badass Body Life (@christmasabbott) on Dec 10, 2016 at 12:45pm PST

Brent Wolgamott, live feed correspondent for RHAP, has noted that Christmas’ ex-fiancé could be Paul’s “twin,” which may be why Christmas has a fondness for her fellow BB19 cast mate.

#mancrushmonday goes out to my hottie! He's not one for the spotlight but he's always my rock when I get home from mine. Tag your partner in praise! ???? A post shared by Christmas : Badass Body Life (@christmasabbott) on Sep 26, 2016 at 10:27am PDT

Paul seems to have a girlfriend outside the Big Brother 19 house, who he’s referenced in live feeds as his “Little Burrito,” and his dedication to her appears to be strong. Thus, if Christmas has romantic designs on Paul, they are likely one sided and will probably result, at most, in a very strong friendship.

Ever wonder what's the best part about the HOH room?! Your boy Paul has your inside scoop! #BB19 A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by Cliff Lipson/CBS]