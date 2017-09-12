WWE Officials Desperate For Asuka To Carry ‘Raw’ Women’s Division

During last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, a new vignette revealed that Asuka will be moved to the brand over the coming weeks. The WWE Universe has been debating about which brand was better for her since she relinquished the NXT Women’s Championship due to a broken collarbone. However, the powers that be have made their decision, and The Empress of Tomorrow will debut on Raw in early October.

A lot of fans believed that SmackDown Live would be the better choice for Asuka. There is a lot more talent in “the blue brand’s” women’s division, and the WWE Universe recently voted that Asuka vs. Becky Lynch is the biggest match they would like to see for the former NXT Women’s Champion. Although WWE officials debated about moving her to SmackDown Live, WWE management was desperate for Asuka to be on Raw.

The real reason why The Empress of Tomorrow is coming to Raw over SmackDown Live is that she is needed more on Raw because the women’s division had been struggling recently. The general feeling for a lot of people backstage is the Raw’s women’s division could use a boost since Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax are the only top contenders in the division. It has been said that Emma’s “push” is out of necessity.

Last night on Raw, there was a match between The Boss and Emma. However, the arena was almost empty because a lot of the fans in attendance used the match as a “bathroom break.” WWE officials don’t want to have some old habits of the fans to return. Asuka is expected to be a huge boost to the division and make the segments can’t miss. Frankly, WWE officials are putting in so much effort to ensure that she gets over.

The Empress of Tomorrow is riding an epic undefeated streak from NXT right onto the main roster. A lot of fans who are unfamiliar with Asuka will have high expectations for her to succeed. Considering all the pressure that the company is putting on her to carry the women’s division on Raw, Asuka needs to get over with the fans or else WWE officials are going to have an uphill battle to fight for a very long time.

[Featured Image by WWE]