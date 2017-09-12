Could Phaedra Parks Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ After Reportedly Being Fired?

Phaedra Parks is reportedly hoping to rejoin her co-stars for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10.

According to a new report, Phaedra Parks, who was reportedly fired from the Bravo TV reality series earlier this year, is currently fighting to win her job back and pulling all the stops to make it happen.

“She’s desperate for cash,” an insider told Radar Online on September 12. “She has been in constant contact with producers asking to make a cameo or be part of the series in some capacity.”

Phaedra Parks was reportedly fired by Bravo TV months ago after she was caught lying about her co-star and former friend Kandi Burruss. As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will recall, Parks alleged that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, had attempted to drug and rape their co-star, Porsha Williams.

The scandal was widely discussed online after news broke of Phaedra Parks’ claims, but when it came to the show, Burruss reportedly put a stop to Bravo TV airing the clip during Season 9. Then, during the reunion special, the issue came to light, and Parks was named as the person behind the nasty rumor.

Phaedra Parks first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta during its third season.

As for how Bravo TV is reportedly responding to Phaedra Parks’ alleged efforts to rejoin the show, Radar Online said the network has repeatedly declined her offers because she is no longer in the loop with her former co-stars. Even after Parks reportedly offered to expose her dating life to the cameras, Bravo TV continued to pass on having her back.

According to the report, producers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were more interested in continuing to follow the life of Phaedra Parks when she was married to her now-ex-husband Apollo Nida. As fans likely remember, Nida had a troubled past and ultimately went to prison prior to their split.

Following Phaedra Parks’ split from Apollo Nida, Phaedra Parks reportedly refused to date on camera, and producers of the series allegedly opted to rescind her $1.3 million paycheck.

