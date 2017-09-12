Amanda Stanton Shares The Proof That Robby Hayes Cheated On Her

Amanda Stanton accused Robby Hayes of cheating on her last night on the Bachelor in Paradise finale. He tried to act like it wasn’t true at all, but then today the two went a bit crazy on social networks arguing and Amanda actually shared the proof that he cheated on her. Us Weekly shared what went down between these two today.

On the show, Robby said that he was close to a girl, but not unfaithful. Amanda mentioned that they were kissing. As you can see below, today she went to her Twitter and shared that picture. You can decide for yourself what you think is going on between them.

Robby didn’t just let it go after the show last night, though. He went to social media to defend himself today and talked about how last night he felt like he was sitting by a stranger during the finale. Robby said that the allegations against were totally untrue. He revealed he was shocked that someone who wanted to be in a relationship with him would talk that way about him.

This picture that Amanda Stanton shared shows that Robby is sitting very close to another girl and it does look like he was kissing her. She sent it out with a funny nod to the new Taylor Swift song and fans think it is hilarious. They have been sending her pictures of Taylor and talking about how the old Amanda Stanton is dead now.

Amanda Stanton went on reality television to find love a few times and it never worked out. After this, it would be pretty surprising if she decided to go back on the show again. The fans would love to see Amanda find love, but it just looks like this isn’t the way it is going to happen for her. Hopefully, she continues to update them about how she is doing in her love life. Fans would love to hear about her finding love.

Look what you made me do ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5TCuv8Xtj4 — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) September 12, 2017

Twitter asked me what's happening… Well let me explain… pic.twitter.com/F8kWty3Ebf — Robby H Hayes (@RobbyHHayes) September 12, 2017

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]