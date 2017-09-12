WWE News: Superstar Couple Breaks Up As Backstage Relationship Ends Before ‘No Mercy’ PPV, Cheating Possible?

One of WWE’s backstage superstar couples in real life has apparently called it quits, with cheating allegations possibly hinted at. The latest WWE news arrives as one of those involved will be part of a match at the upcoming No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view event. Before fans get too worried, John Cena and Nikki Bella are still on track to get married. The Miz and Maryse are “expecting” and seem happy together, at least according to what went down on Raw. However, two superstars from different rosters that were dating are no longer a couple. One hails from the NXT roster while the other appears on WWE Raw and 205 Live.

As Still Real To Us recently reported, the couple who appears to have broken up is NXT women’s roster member Liv Morgan, and current 205 Live competitor Enzo Amore. The website noted that Morgan posted a photo on her Twitter account indicating she was now single. The caption on her “GIF” image read: “Me knowing that I’m single and nobody cheating on me.” That statement could have been a flat out allegation, or simply Liv joking around that when someone is single it’s impossible to get cheated on. It can be taken either way, although there are those who might choose the former suggestion based on the guy she was dating.

The relationship between Enzo and Liv started back when they were both part of the NXT roster. That’s also where Enzo’s former tag team partner started dating Carmella. Out of all of that, Enzo has lost his tag team partner and his girlfriend. As Still Real to Us mentioned, Enzo Amore appeared at the recent boxing match involving Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. However, Liv Morgan was not in attendance with him. There’s been plenty of news reports or rumors that have circulated with regards to Enzo, so one has to consider this may have also infected his relationship.

“The Realest Guy in the Room” has reportedly had his fair share of backstage heat, but has recently been given a new direction. The flamboyant superstar who wields a golden microphone and sharp tongue was added to the Cruiserweight title picture on the 205 Live show. He still stops by the WWE Monday Night Raw program to make his presence known. Enzo was involved in a match against The Miz last night in which Miz roughed him up and then tossed him out of the ring where “The Miztourage” attacked him.

Miz ended the segment by giving Enzo a Skullcrushing Finale. Later, Amore was seen limping along backstage when the man he faces at No Mercy showed up. The Cruiserweight champion didn’t attack but simply laughed at his challenger before walking away. Enzo Amore will try to capture the championship from Neville in less than two weeks at the PPV. One has to wonder if WWE is really planning to put the Cruiserweight belt on Enzo, especially with how well Neville has done during his title reigns compared to how much heat Enzo is said to have backstage. It’s quite possible Enzo has more popularity with most wrestling fans than Neville, so that could be a driving force in having him capture the championship. It would be his first title since joining the main roster.

It would also make Enzo a champion ahead of his former tag team partner Big Cass. The duo got their start together on the NXT roster, but never captured any championships as a tag team. Both wrestlers captured girlfriends, but only Cass is still dating his. In addition, WWE split up Enzo and Big Cass several months ago. After Cass had won several matchups against his former partner, the two battled in a street fight where Cass ended up with a bad injury which will sideline him into next year. Meanwhile, Enzo was moved to the 205 Live show and Cruiserweight division where WWE hopes he might flourish. It will also possibly give him a fresh start. As for his dating life, it’s unknown if Enzo is just living the single life.

As for Liv Morgan, it appears that she may have also moved on in a different direction, at least in terms of her dating life. After her breakup with Enzo Amore, Liv was possibly flirting on Twitter with superstar Tyler Bate who is part of WWE’s United Kingdom program. The two exchanged a very brief set of tweets with Liz commenting that she liked Tyler’s shirt and the English superstar telling Morgan, “I like your face.” Could a new superstar couple be forming backstage just as one has ended?

[Featured Image by WWE]