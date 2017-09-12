Yolanda Hadid Disses ‘RHOBH’ Cast In Her New Book, ‘Believe Me’

Yolanda Hadid opened up about her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in her new book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, which was released today.

In the memoir, Yolanda Hadid admitted that she didn’t anticipate the drama she was headed for when she signed on to appear on the Bravo TV reality series during its third season and wasted no time taking aim at her co-stars.

After telling readers that she wasn’t friends with any of the women of the show prior to joining the cast, Yolanda Hadid said it was interesting how none of the series’ cast members wanted to spend any time with her when the cameras weren’t rolling.

When Yolanda Hadid first joined the show, it was believed that she and Lisa Vanderpump were friends due to Vanderpump’s longtime friendship with Hadid’s former husband, Mohamed Hadid, who is also the father of Yolanda’s three kids. However, the two were never that close, and in her book, Hadid deemed Vanderpump to be a “Hollywood friend,” as opposed to a real friend.

As for the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, Yolanda Hadid said that they lacked knowledge and consciousness and recalled one particular incident that took place at Kyle Richards’ house in Los Angeles during a photo shoot for a magazine.

According to a Radar Online report on September 12, Yolanda Hadid told readers that she arrived at the shoot in a chauffeured vehicle but didn’t immediately enter Richards’ home because she wasn’t feeling well.

“It’s strange to me, because if someone was sitting in my driveway and not feeling well, I would go out and say, ‘How are you? Why don’t you come into the house, take the guest room, and relax until we start?'” she wrote.

Yolanda Hadid said that while she expected the cast to come out to the car and get her, no one did except Brandi Glanville.

“Without cameras rolling, I clearly feel the lack of compassion of this group of women,” Yolanda Hadid said of the rest of the cast.

Yolanda Hadid went on to say that she never viewed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast as her close friends because she’s never had an intimate relationship with any of them, nor did she trust them with her heart.

