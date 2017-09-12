What Clinton Says About Ivanka Trump In New Interview Without Directly Using Her Name

Hillary Clinton answered a question about Ivanka Trump without using her name in a new interview. The former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate is promoting her new book, What Happened, and she is making the media rounds. A lot is being heard from the political rival of President Donald Trump’s, and she’s sharing a lot of her views on the current state of what’s going on in Washington, D.C.

Clinton doesn’t usually attack the president’s children, but given the fact Ivanka Trump is not only the first daughter but a special assistant to the president, it puts her in a unique position to handle criticism. After one of the debates last year, both Trump and Clinton were asked to say something nice about the other candidate; Clinton said she admired Trump’s children. Eight months into Trump’s presidency with his daughter by his side, Hillary has a few thoughts about Ivanka’s position and what she represents in the White House.

In her interview with Refinery29, Hillary Clinton speaks her mind on whether Ivanka is “responsible” for her father’s controversial agenda, along with the alleged racist and sexist views.

“Everyone associated with him … they’re either on board with that, or they’re not. And if they’re not, they need to be speaking out or leaving. But if they remain silent and just give lip service to contrary points of views, then they are part of his agenda and should be judged and held accountable for that.”

EXCLUSIVE: @HillaryClinton on the reality of a Trump presidency & how Ivanka is complicit in her father’s actions https://t.co/wFSHsrxL9U — refinery29 (@Refinery29) September 12, 2017

Clinton thinks millennial women looking to make a difference in the world should “resist, insist, persist, and enlist.” Although Ivanka was in direct opposition to her father over the Paris Accord and kept quiet about his comments following the Charlottesville riots in which he blamed “both sides” for the violence, she supported her father and his policies.

Ivanka Trump has already been skewered for being “complicit” in her father’s presidency for being an enabler in his administration when it comes to the stands he makes. Ivanka was seen as the only hope Democrats had of influencing President Trump to fight for their causes.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]