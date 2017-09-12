New Junkertown Map Comes To ‘Overwatch’ Next Week

In Overwatch lore, Junkertown exists because land was given to omnics after the Ominic Crisis. Omnics were granted an area around the local omnium factory, which effectively forced residents to be evacuated from the location. Locals, like Roadhog, who were displaced soon formed a group whose goal was to take back this land.

Eventually, the omnium exploded, leaving the area in ruins for everyone. Those who survived reinvented the omnium as an arena for junkyard battles. Now, the arena is overseen by a character known as the Queen. In a new developer video, hosted on Twitter, it is revealed that the Queen came to power because she was often victorious in the Scrapyard arena.

Alongside detailing the lore behind Junkertown and showing off some behind-the-scenes footage, the video also reveals the map’s release date. After a lengthy run on the public test realm, Junkertown will be available on the live servers starting September 19. This date is firm for Overwatch on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The new escort map features a slightly different payload rigged with explosives. As the Inquisitr reported, the story behind the Junkertown escort map is a scheme concocted by Junkrat and Roadhog. After being kicked out of Junkertown, the two go on a heist to bribe their way back into the area. Unbeknownst to the Queen, Junkrat has the treasure lined with bombs.

Once Junkertown is live, Overwatch players can expect a new hero next in the regular cycle of new content. New standard maps like this and new heroes alternate releases. Before a new hero is released, players can expect a reveal and some time on the test server before it goes live. It is likely that a new or returning event will start before that, too.

The returning Summer Games event ended in late August, and events are generally separated by about one to two months of time. If the first year of Overwatch is any indication, players can expect to see the return of the Halloween Terror event in October. There is no word at this time if the PvE event will return or if a new Halloween-themed event is planned.

When Junkertown does come to the live servers, Overwatch players can find it in Quick Play, the Arcade, or start making custom games right away.

