General Hospital Spoilers: How Maxie Exposes Nathan As Man Landers, Saves The Day, And Keeps Her Man’s Love

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Maxie (Kristen Storms) will be caught between her career and her marriage. Maxie desperately wants to work for Crimson again, but Nina (Michelle Stafford) will only rehire her if she can bring her some amazing news that will blow her socks off. General Hospital spoilers indicate that there is one thing that Maxie knows will impress Nina, but it will come with a price. Maxie recently found out that Nathan (Ryan Paevey) is behind Amy’s (Risa Dorken) Man Landers scheme. She knows that this would be a huge scoop for Crimson and will result in plenty of buzz.

However, Nina already knows about Nathan and Amy’s scheme and that he is Man Landers. She also knows that he wants to keep his identity a secret at all costs and does not want the public finding out who he really is. General Hospital spoilers via Soap Central state that “Maxie and Nina clash.” Could a possible reason for their confrontation be that Maxie may mention uncovering Nathan’s identity? Maxie could have a possible solution to their crisis, and she will seek Nina’s blessing on her new angle. Of course, the boss will be fine with the story if Nathan agrees to it.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Maxie’s solution could be as simple as the upcoming publishing party. She knows that if she handles this correctly, they could all come out of their dilemma with their heads held high. If he agrees to come out as Man Landers, it will be the best possible outcome for everybody. Of course, Maxie would benefit too by getting her old job back.

General Hospital spoilers state that Maxie knows that she needs to frame Amy’s story in the best possible light. Yes, Nathan is Man Landers, but Amy is the actual woman behind everything. If Amy’s brother’s story already touched Nathan, there is a chance that it will also touch the hearts of other people as well. General Hospital spoilers indicate that by donating a percentage of the book’s proceeds to vets in distress, they are sure to find an understanding and forgiving audience.

She's baaaaaack!! We could not be more thrilled to have @kirstenstorms back in Port Charles. @ryanpaevey #WelcomeBack #GH #GeneralHospital #BehindTheScenes #Naxie A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

If Maxie’s plan plays out the way that she hopes it will, Nathan will come off as the hero that saved the day, Amy could continue her advice column, Nina would get her story, the publisher would receive a bestseller, and Maxie could get her job back at Crimson. Best of all, her marriage to Nathan would remain intact, and “Naxie” would still be going strong. Stay tuned for more of the latest General Hospital spoilers.

