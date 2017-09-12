Angelina Jolie Looks ‘Painfully Thin’ On The Red Carpet, Stress Of Her Split Or Health Issues To Blame?

Angelina Jolie looked thinner than ever during the premiere of her newest movie, First They Killed My Father, sparking even more speculation about her ongoing health problems. Is Jolie’s drastic weight loss the result of an unknown health crisis or her nasty divorce with Brad Pitt?

According to Mirror, Jolie walked the red carpet this week for the premiere and looked shockingly skinny in front of the cameras. The actress has a history of struggling with eating disorders and was even sent to the hospital when she was a teenager for anorexia. She also lost a lot of weight in 2007 after her mother passed away and attributed the weight loss to grief and depression.

Jolie brought her six children with her to the premiere, but her ex-husband was nowhere to be found. The film centers on the story of the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia that massacred over 2 million people. Jolie directed the movie and looked like a proud mother standing beside her children on the red carpet.

The latest public appearance comes amid reports that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were considering reconciling. In fact, the couple’s biographer, Ian Halperin, claims that they recently met in secret and hashed out their differences. Other sources, however, claim that Jolie and Pitt are not getting back together and are simply focusing on raising their children in light of the split.

Jolie has been very guarded about the divorce all year long. She did, however, open up about the split a few months ago and admitted that the entire ordeal has been painful. According to Hollywood Life, the Tomb Raider star also confessed that she’s been struggling with health problems while promoting her new flick.

“Emotionally it’s been a very difficult year. And I have some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor,” Jolie shared. “I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible. Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh.”

Although Jolie is clearly referring to her divorce, the comments could be alluding to a more serious health issue. The actress underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 after doctors discovered she carried a gene that made her predisposed to ovarian and breast cancer. It isn’t clear if Jolie is actually undergoing chemotherapy, but she’s clearly working through a lot of issues. We can only that Jolie turns things around before it gets worse.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]