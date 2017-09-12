Meet Meghan Markle’s Family And Prince Harry’s Future In-Laws

It appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement is no longer a matter of “if” but “when.” With Meghan and Harry reported to make their first official appearance together at this year’s Invictus Games ­in Toronto and the Suit’s actress’ tell-all in Vanity Fair, it’s clear that things are getting serious for the couple.

It has been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to announce their engagement soon. While some reports suggested that Harry hasn’t popped the question yet, other sources claimed that Harry has already proposed to Meghan with Princess Margaret’s ruby ring.

In Meghan’s interview with Vanity Fair, she gave readers a little peek into her private life as she shared childhood memories with her family and growing in Los Angeles.

The whole world already knows Prince Harry’s side of the family, and now it’s time to get to know Meghan Markle’s family.

Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is a yoga instructor and social worker. She also holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California. According to Vanity Fair, Meghan’s philanthropy started at a young age because of her mom, as Doria made sure that the young Meghan was already aware of political and economic challenges the world faced.

Thomas Markle

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was a successful lighting director in Hollywood, who worked on the popular sitcom, Married… With Children, and the TV series, General Hospital.

According to Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., their father already met Prince Harry during one of his visits to Canada. He told the Daily Mail that their dad knew about Harry and Meghan’s relationship from the start and that he’s “pretty happy about Harry, and he’s extremely proud of her.”

Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle divorced when Meghan was only two years old. Even though her parents had split, they still took vacations together and watched Jeopardy! while eating TV dinners.

“The three of us…. We were still so close-knit,” Markle said about his relationship with his mom and dad.

Thomas Markle, Jr.

According to Yahoo, Meghan used to be very close to his half-brother, but the two have now drifted apart. In January this year, the father-of-two was arrested after holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head. After the incident, Thomas apologized and said he would seek help for his alcohol problem, the Daily Mail reported.

Samantha Grant

Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha, made headlines shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed their relationship in November last year. Samantha alleged that Meghan is a “shallow social climber” who failed to support her family, the Daily Mail wrote. The mother-of-three further claimed that Meghan was “narcissistic and selfish.”

In April, 52-year-old Samantha announced that she was writing a tell-all book that would detail her relationship with the actress. However, a source told E! News that Meghan and Samantha never developed any relationship, as they lived completely separate lives despite having the same father. They were born 17 years apart and “were never raised in the same house.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada from September 22 to September 30.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]