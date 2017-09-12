‘Supernatural’ Season 13 Spoilers: Michael Returns In Interesting New Storyline

Supernatural Season 13 will premiere in October, and fans were left with a lot of unanswered questions after the big Season 12 finale. Sam and Dean Winchester have a lot on to deal with when the show returns this fall, and now viewers are getting a little glimpse of what to expect in the new batch of episodes.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Supernatural Season 13 won’t ignore the fact that Mary Winchester and Lucifer are stuck in the weird post-apocalypse world. The two will be seen during the season, and they won’t be alone. Not only was Bobby in that world (and fans are hoping he’ll get more screen time), but the Archangel Michael will also be there.

In the world of the apocalypse Michael is the victor. Showrunner, Andrew Dabb, says actor Christian Keyes will play the character, who won’t be the Michael of past seasons. Dabb says that Michael is now the “Genghis Khan” of the alternate world. He’s been through many wars and has come out victorious. Dabb even reveals the huge spoilers that the two worlds will eventually collide, which many Supernatural fans hope will mean the reunion of Mary Winchester with her sons, Sam and Dean.

Supernatural‘s Season 13 will also mark a huge milestone for the CW series, as it will include Episode 250. The show still has a huge, and passionate, fan following, and the cast have a deep love for their viewers. Recently, the cast, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and more have helped raise over $200K for the Hurricane Harvey relief. This was a cause that hit close to home, literally, for Ackles, who hails from Dallas, Texas.

As many Supernatural fans know, Season 12 ended with the spawn of Lucifer being born into the world with Sam and Dean, Mary and Lucifer heading into the alternate reality, Castiel being killed, and Crowley dying. Now, fans can’t wait to see what will happen in Season 13, as some episode concepts, such as a Scooby Doo themed show, have already been confirmed.

What are your thoughts on the latest Supernatural Season 13 spoilers? Are you excited to see the character of Michael return to the show?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]