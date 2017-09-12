Jenelle Evans’ Mom Is Keeping Jace From Her Amid Allegations Of Getting Stoned While Pregnant

Jenelle Evans is facing major drama with her mother, Barbara Evans, after news broke of Doris Davidson’s emergency custody filing against her.

According to a new report, Barbara Evans is keeping eight-year-old Jace from seeing his mother amid shocking allegations from Davidson, which have suggested that the Teen Mom 2 star’s youngest daughter, seven-month-old Ensley, tested positive for marijuana at birth.

“That’s a fact,” Barbara Evans told Radar Online on September 12 of Davidson’s drug bombshell. “I have Jace, so when something like that happens, they contact me.”

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Jenelle Evans attempted to regain custody rights to Jace earlier this year but was denied by a judge who instead chose to give full custody to Barbara Evans. Since then, Jenelle Evans has been spending time with Jace during her court-allotted visitation, but when it comes to the future, Barbara hopes to have their arrangement amended yet again.

“I can’t send him over there when that’s happened [Ensley testing positive for drugs]. I don’t want to put him in that atmosphere,” she said of Jace.

According to Barbara Evans, she knew that her granddaughter Ensley had reportedly tested positive for marijuana at birth but chose to keep the news to herself until she and Jenelle Evans faced off in court in May. She also revealed that briefly filmed with MTV about the allegedly positive drug test but noted that she was unsure of whether or not the footage would air on Teen Mom 2.

Following their court battle in May, Jenelle Evans stopped allowing her mother to spend time with her youngest two children, her daughter Ensley and her three-year-old son Kaiser.

Barbara Evans claimed that Jenelle Evans also smoked weed when she was pregnant with Jace. As she explained to Radar Online, she was “friggin’ stoned” the whole time she was pregnant.

In response to the claims against her, Jenelle Evans has labeled the statements as “allegations” and confirmed that her lawyers are attempting to work out a new custody agreement. She also said that her mother was driving the ongoing allegations against her.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]