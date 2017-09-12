Leah Messer’s Daughter Faces Another Health Crisis, What’s Wrong With Ali Simms?

Leah Messer’s daughter Ali was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy years ago, and in a sneak peek at next week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, she’s faced with yet another health crisis.

According to a new report, the longtime reality star and mother of three is seen opening up about her daughter’s health during a conversation with her younger sister, Victoria Messer. During their chat, Messer admits that she and Ali have had a rough week.

“They did testing on everything, her heart, her lungs. We were able to find out that she does have allergies that is restricting her airways and causing asthma,” Leah Messer revealed, according to a report by OK! Magazine on September 11.

Leah Messer went on to reveal that her 7-year-old daughter wasn’t eating well at school and was showing signs of “falling out.” So, rather than attempt to solve the problem alone, Messer enlisted the help of an aid to accompany her daughter throughout her day at school.

As Leah Messer explained to her sister, Leah Messer is fighting for her daughter and will continue to do whatever she can to make sure that Ali has everything she needs.

While Ali has been facing physical limitations for the majority of her life, her parents, including her father, Corey Simms, have done their best to ensure that Ali is able to go about her life in the most normal way possible. In fact, the former couple recently enrolled their daughter in softball with her twin sister, Aleeah.

In addition to her daughters Ali and Aleeah, Leah Messer is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Adalynn Faith, who she shares with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Leah Messer married Jeremy Calvert just one year after splitting from Corey Simms in 2011, but just years into their marriage, the couple called it quits after Calvert told fans on Twitter that he had caught his then-wife cheating on him with former boyfriend Robbie Kidd.

