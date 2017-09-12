Photo Of Jessica Simpson’s Son’s First Haircut Stirs Controversy

Jessica Simpson posted a photo of her son with his first haircut, and it’s stirring controversy. Simpson, who’s married to Eric Johnson and also has a 5-year-old daughter, was happy with the results of her son’s new look. Many of her fans agreed the boy’s new ‘do was great, but some took the opportunity to make an issue of his hair.

For years, Ace had long blonde hair before he had his tresses trimmed. Simpson thanked the hair stylist who cut her son’s hair, and she thinks it makes him look more grown up.

“First haircut ✔️ (Thanks @jessieholiday for making my stud look all grown up????),” Jessica wrote under the photo.

Some of the reactions that followed were praise, but then those people were slammed for their perceived out of touch views on what boys and girls should look like when it comes to their hair. One user wrote it was about time Ace got his hair cut, and another wrote that Jessica Simpson’s son’s haircut was “so much better,” and he no longer “looks like a girl.” Someone commented that now Ace’s “cute face” can be seen and that long hair “belongs on girls, not boys.”

A few liked the long hair on Ace. One wrote that she misses the “long rocker locks.”

There were some who liked Jessica Simpson’s son’s hair both ways. A number of users were baffled that everyone was making such a big deal out of a 4-year-old’s hair. One person theorized that old ladies with “boy short hair” were the ones who probably didn’t like Ace’s hair long, calling it “ironic.”

First haircut ✔️ (Thanks @jessieholiday for making my stud look all grown up ????) #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Caroline Balogna writes on Huffington Post that in 2017 it’s “archaic” to promote the idea that little boys can’t have long hair. Moreover, it’s not “doing anyone any favors.” She adds that maybe now is the time to allow “to let kids be kids” and have their hair the length that “works” for them and their parents.

Camp Day 1… you can never be too prepared ???? #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

The photo Jessica Simpson posted of her son’s first haircut definitely sparked some conversation. In a time where individuality and uniqueness are more celebrated, criticizing boys and men for having long hair is less acceptable to society as a whole. It’s not uncommon for boys to have long hair or for parents to be lax on getting their young son’s hair cut.

Heartbreaker ???? #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

What do you think of Jessica Simpson’s son’s new haircut? Do you think there’s anything wrong with little boys wearing long hair?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]