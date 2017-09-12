‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers: Will Jon Snow Become A Father In Season 8? Kit Harington Weighs In

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen hooked up on the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones, and fans are already speculating on the consequences of their intimate encounter. With Season 8 over a year away, GOT star Kit Harington recently weighed in on chances that Jon will become a father next season.

According to Express, the actor was asked about the surprise pregnancy while watching a Formula 1 race in Italy. Harington, who plays Jon on the show, did not directly respond to the question but he did let slip a quick smile. Is this confirmation that Jon and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) are expecting a baby?

The Mother of Dragons told Jon last season on Game of Thrones that she can’t bear any more children. Daenerys was pregnant early in the series with Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) but sacrificed the baby to save her dying husband. The sacrifice seemingly cursed Daenerys, and she is clearly convinced that she cannot have kids. Jon, on the other hand, didn’t believe it was true and cast a lot of doubt on Daenerys’ infertility.

While Harington wouldn’t dish any details on the theory, the Sun reports that there were several hints last season that he will become a father. During Jon’s raid beyond The Wall to capture a wight, he tried to give Ser Jorah (Iain Glen) his family sword back. Ser Jorah, however, refused to accept the weapon and told Jon, “May it serve you well, and your children after you.”

This, of course, isn’t definitive proof that Jon will sire children, but it’s a good hint at what might come as the series enters its final season. Daenerys was also asked about having an heir while talking with her right-hand man, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). When Tyrion asked her about who will take the Iron Throne when she dies, she refused to consider anything until she actually claimed power.

There’s also the complication that Jon is the son of Daenerys’ older brother. Jon’s true lineage was finally revealed last season, though being related probably won’t stop Jon and Daenerys from getting married. Whether or not Daenerys can have children, however, is yet to be seen.

The new season of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere in late 2018.

[Featured Image by HBO]